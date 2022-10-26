Northern Ireland poorest region in UK for disposable income, new figures reveal

Record fall in spending power hits households here as cost of living crisis continues to bite

Families here are left with an average of just £95.10 to spend as they like each week.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Asda Income Tracker, and it makes Northern Ireland the worst UK region when it comes to disposable household incomes.

The data shows spending power here has fallen by a record 28.7% year on year as families struggle to cope with rising energy and grocery costs.

It’s the largest annual fall of any region in the history of the income tracker, which is independently compiled by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr).

Twelve months ago families had an average of £133.40 per week to spend, a year-on-year drop of £38.30.

The average UK drop in discretionary income stands at 14.1% — £209 per week in Quarter 3 in terms of spending power, but £34 less than a year ago.

There’s also a growing gap between us and Britain, reinforcing our position as the worst performing region.

The North East is closest, with a weekly discretionary income figure of £129.20.

London tops the league, where the average household has £264.70 at its disposal.

And following a fall of 28.5%, we are one of only two regions to witness a larger annual drop in the third quarter than in the second, alongside the West Midlands.

On a quarterly basis, we also saw a fall in discretionary income, with the average household relying on £98.30 per week in Q2 after all taxes, bills and essential items have been accounted for.

This contrasts with the UK average figure, which rose from £205 in Q2 to £209 in Q3.

Speaking at a stakeholder breakfast event in Belfast where the latest data was discussed, Cebr senior economist and income tracker author Sam Miley said: “This month’s figures showed that spending power in Northern Ireland is dropping at a record level as the cost-of-living crisis eats into household budgets.

“Accelerating inflation has impacted the income tracker and we are projecting this to peak in Q4, damaging spending power further and contributing to recessionary pressure across the UK.

“Northern Irish households have been particularly impacted by inflation, with their spending being more heavily concentrated in high inflation categories such as food, energy, and motor fuels.

“Northern Ireland’s spending power is also being affected by weaker income growth.

“This is explained by the country’s labour market composition, seeing a weaker employment rate, a higher inactivity rate, a greater share of employees earning below the living wage, and a larger share of employment in the public sector which has now seen pay growth outstripped by the public sector for 17 consecutive months.”

With inflation not yet at its peak, financial difficulties will persist into 2023 when “inflation is projected to remain above historic averages”, Mr Miley explained.

“Rising mortgage rates will also bring additional pressure on households, with the Bank of England set to raise rates continually until the middle of next year.”

George Rankin, senior director at Asda, said there are major challenges for retailers.

“We are all facing the realities of the cost-of-living crisis, and as a retailer we know the challenges which families are facing, day in and day out,” he said.

“We are doing what we can to bridge the gap and help household budgets stretch as far as possible. We will continue to look at all measures which will help to support those who shop in our stores.”