Northern Ireland PR expert accuses P&O of showing ‘a lack of humanity’

A Northern Ireland PR expert has said P&O Ferries are guilty of “a lack of humanity” over how they handled the sacking of 800 staff this week.

Katie Doran, a partner at the Lanyon Group, said she was stunned by how employees had been told they were losing their jobs — via a video call and without any notice.

“It is a PR disaster. I think it lacked any compassion or humanity,” she added.

“The way they carried out the announcement of this news to employees seems quite brutal.

“In today’s world, there are more humane ways to communicate with your most important asset, which is your people.

“I think it will have long-term consequences for the brand.

“Reputation is everything and the company may need to think about how it moves forward because people will vote with their hearts on this.”

A local travel agency said it was redirecting its ferry customer to Stena Line, which said it would “seek to accommodate as much of the extra requirements for our services as possible”.

Stephen Hutchinson, head of operations at Beyond Business Travel, said: “The P&O brand is damaged and our clients will look at alternative arrangements even when sailings do begin. I feel Stena will swallow up the ferry routes.”

P&O ships carry 15% of UK freight and a third of all freight in and out of France. The Liverpool-Dublin and Cairnryan-Larne routes are used to move freight into Ireland from Britain.

P&O said yesterday it would not be able to operate services “for the next few days”.

The impact of the suspension has yet to be felt in supermarkets, but Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhan Connolly warned: “The situation will put pressure on supply chains.

“While this is currently manageable, the longer the disruption continues, the higher the likelihood is that we could start to see some issues.

“Retailers are working with the government to mitigate against this disruption, and we hope an effective resolution can be found quickly.”

Transport boss Eugene Drennan said he was “very concerned” that the lack of ships moving between the UK and Ireland could result in a shortage of some food products on shelves if the disruption continued for more than a week.

Mr Drennan, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, said it would cause “a little bit of disruption currently, but if it goes on for more than a week, it will be very concerning”.

He added: “It’s the British stores here and the British food products arriving here that would mainly be affected.

“Ethically, there’s a concern about the P&O Ferries staff, but we have to have a balance for us on this issue.

“As well as disruption, I’d be concerned there could be a further increase in prices as this will cut into the driver hours, let alone the distances that will have to be travelled by road.”