Northern Ireland print and packaging business acquired by Zeus Group

From left, Alan Hamilton, director at James Hamilton Group; Brian O'Sullivan, owner and founder of Zeus Group; and Keith Hamilton, managing director of James Hamilton Group

A Lurgan-based print and packaging business with annual sales totalling €18m (£15.4m) and 120 employees has been bought by the Zeus Group.

The Irish-owned global packaging solutions business has acquired James Hamilton Group, a supplier of packaging, label production, office supplies, and PPE solutions across retail, food and beverage, logistics and distribution sectors, for an undisclosed sum.

Keith Hamilton, managing director of James Hamilton Group, said: “We have enjoyed watching our business expand and evolve during its 100-year history, and are delighted to have finalised an agreement with Brian and his team.

“It was important that we found a partner who shared the same ‘family’ values as ourselves, a business who will further invest, look after our staff and importantly, bring a more enhanced offering to our loyal customers.”

The purchase forms part of Zeus Group's 2023 growth strategy to propel group revenues beyond €500m.

It now has 51 locations worldwide, having embarked on a series of acquisitions since 2019 including Dublin-based Essential Supplies and Aldar Tissues, Limerick Packaging, UK firms Smith & Bateson, Van Der Windt and Vaiopak Group, Plasti-Cart in the Canary Islands, Petruzalek in Austria and Polpack in Poland.

Keith Ockenden, CEO of Zeus Group, said: "We are tremendously excited about the prospects of this acquisition of one of Northern Ireland’s oldest packaging businesses.

“By harnessing the synergies between Zeus and James Hamilton Group across the island of Ireland, we can offer a more comprehensive range of solutions and manufacturing capabilities.

“Our commitment is to deliver exceptional value to our customers while driving innovation and sustainable practices.

“By joining forces with James Hamilton Group, Zeus will expand its current offering in the food and retail packaging sector, leveraging the combined purchasing power and unlocking operational efficiencies across our combined operations in Northern Ireland.

“With an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, the collaboration between the two companies will result in an enhanced service, product quality, and manufacturing capabilities, ensuring effective fulfilment of customers' unique requirements.”

James Hamilton Group will continue to operate under its established brand, leveraging its existing manufacturing expertise and management team.