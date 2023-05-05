Northern Ireland property investors tipped for high-profile shopping centre purchase

Foyleside Shopping Centre in Londonderry has been put on the market for £34.25m

Forestside Shopping Centre in south Belfast has gone on the market for £37m

Northern Ireland-based property investors are expected to rush to eye up Forestside and Foyleside shopping centres after the assets came on the market.

Sale brochures disclose that the Londonderry and Belfast centres are on sale for offers from £37m and £34.25m respectively.

Foyleside has gross income of £4.4m a year and Forestside £3.7m.

One Northern Ireland investor said he expected his peers would be looking at the assets, which were acquired by a private equity firm in 2014.

However, a single buyer was unlikely to want to buy both, given the hefty combined cost.

Paul Wilson, retail director at selling agents Savills, told the Belfast Telegraph: “These are good assets which will attract a lot of interest so it will be interesting to see what transpires.

"We expect a good level of interest, both local and national. The one thing is that they are both very desirable, premier assets and if anyone wanted to invest in Northern Ireland, it’s an ideal opportunity.”

Both centres are dominant in their respect catchment areas, he added. And Forestside, which is in south Belfast, had the added benefit of anchor tenants M&S, Sainsbury’s and Dunnes having signalled their confidence by signing up to long leases.

Other tenants in the popular shopping centre include Next, H&M and Boots.

Foyleside Shopping Centre has many of the same tenants, Dunnes Stores, Marks & Spencer, Boots, Next, and H&M, but has also attracted department store Frasers to its former Debenhams unit.

The investor, who wished to remain anonymous, said Northern Ireland-based owners could be better-placed to look after the centres.

"These types of schemes require a good deal of hands on management and direct involvement from their owners.

"For that reason I think local NI owners are in the best position to carry out asset management initiatives.”

He said larger national players were tending to sell their shopping centres, rather than seek to acquire them.

But even for a keen buyer on home turf, coming up with the asking price could be a challenge, he said.

"The overriding challenge for any buyer will be getting attractive funding. With interest rates where they are, it’s difficult to make these larger deals stack.”

Shopping centres have been going through turbulence in recent years, with a large number coming onto the market for much lower prices than previously realised.

But Northern Irish buyers have shown that they have the means to invest in big retail assets.

Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, which went on the market for £57m last year, was acquired by Killahoe, a joint venture between Northern Ireland companies Sheephaven and May Street Capital.