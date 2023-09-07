Northern Ireland retail park goes on market for nearly £5m

Laganbank Retail Park is on the market for offers of over £4.85m

A major retail park at in the middle of Lisburn city centre has gone on the market for nearly £5m.

Laganbank Retail Park is made up of three retail units and a coffee shop, currently occupied by TK Maxx, Pure Gym, Upstairs Downstairs and Ground Coffee.

There is also more than 49,900 sq ft of purpose-built retail warehouse space and 134 free parking spaces. The property is on a 2.4 acre site facing Laganbank Road, the main road through the city.

Andrew Coggins, senior director at selling agents CBRE NI, said he expects a significant level of interest in the property, which is on the market for offers of over £4.85m.

He said: “Lisburn is renowned as a shopping and leisure destination with a host of schemes right across the city, benefiting a catchment area that encompasses the entire greater Belfast area.

“This is a great opportunity to purchase one of the most prominent retail warehouse schemes in the area, within a 15-minute drive of more than 225,000 people.

“Fully let to four well-known brands it also offers investors a strong annual rental income with an attractive yield.”