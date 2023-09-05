Northern Ireland sales of full electric cars ‘up nearly 50%’

The Hyundai Tucson was Northern Ireland's top selling car in August, and across the year so far

Sales of new full-battery electric vehicles were up nearly 50% in Northern Ireland in August, an industry body has said.

New Automotive, set up to encourage the move to electric vehicles, said there had been 398 electric cars sold here in August, an increase of 46% on 273 sold in the same month last year.

Separate figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) say demand for EVs continued to grow UK-wide in August, accounting for nearly two out of five new cars reaching the road.

Read more Northern Ireland’s top selling car revealed as sales of new vehicles continue to rise

Mark McCall, chair of the Electric Vehicle Association Northern Ireland (EVANI), said: "EV uptake is growing steadily here and you can't fail to notice more and more green number plates as you drive around.

"The latest figures for NI show that sales of new full battery electric vehicles grew by 46% in August 2023 compared to August 2022.

"While there are still challenges around public charging, things are starting to improve as we've seen many new rapid chargers installed in the last nine months.

"Our recent survey showed that NI's EV drivers are delighted with their vehicles with just 1.7% saying they would definitely not buy an EV next time."

The SMMT report said there had been 3,314 new cars registered in Northern Ireland in August 2023, up 10.5% on the same month in 2022.

But the acceleration of car sales in NI was much less steep than in England, where there was growth of 29.3%, and in Wales, where registrations were up nearly 27%.

However, sales in Scotland had dropped 9% in August.

And across the year to date, there were 31,574 new cars registered here, an increase of 17.4% in the first eight months of 2022. That was a healthier increase than in Scotland and Wales, although England was pulling ahead with growth of 21%.

Read more Tribe Technology becomes Northern Ireland’s latest listed company

And the Hyundai Tucson is Northern Ireland’s favourite car of 2023 so far, followed by the Ford Puma and Kia Sportage in second and third place.

UK-wide, registrations of new cars for fleets were up 58.4% year-on-year last month, but demand from private buyers was down 8.1%.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said last month had been the best August for car sales here since 2020, a month which had been buoyed up by a rush to dealerships following lockdowns.

He said the 31,574 new car registrations in Northern Ireland across the year so far was the best performance for the period since 2019.

The industry has been catching up following supply chain problems triggered by lockdowns.

But Mr Ramsey added added: “Whilst the recovery has been gathering momentum, new car sales remain almost 17% below pre-pandemic levels between January to August 2019.

“The car sales market is currently playing catch-up with its recovery as supply chain bottlenecks have eased.

"But like the housing market, higher interest rates and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis will act as a brake on the scale of the car sales recovery.

"As a result, a return to pre-pandemic levels of new car sales isn’t expected anytime soon.”

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said that the UK-wide headline figures were positive but that there was “a clear divide in the market”.

"The growth is being almost exclusively fuelled by strongly rising fleet sales, but the proportion of retail sales is softening, underlining the pressure on consumers.

"After years of heavily constrained new car supply struggling to keep pace with consumer appetite, for the first time since the pandemic we're seeing production exceed demand, which is shown by the flattening retail sales numbers."