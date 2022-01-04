Northern Ireland saw UK’s biggest post-Christmas footfall slump

Northern Ireland saw the sharpest drop of all UK regions in the number of shoppers post-Christmas compared to the previous week, according to the latest analysis by retail experts Springboard.

The number on the high street and in shopping centres here last week dropped by almost a third compared to the previous seven days.

A decrease was expected, but the heavy drop compares to a 15% fall across all UK retail destinations.

However, the number out shopping last week was still 256% higher than the same time last year, when there was near total lockdown.

Springboard reported the pre-pandemic number for the same week in 2019, which reveals that it was down 26%, in line with the overall UK-wide figure of 24.5%.

The retail analyst also said that while over the week the number was down, there was a rise on New Year’s Eve, with more people on the streets than Christmas Eve.

Overall, the biggest increases year on year after here were in Scotland and Wales, both recording triple digit rises. Across the UK, the increase was 78%.

Diane Wehrle of Springboard said: “Despite the well documented cautiousness of shoppers in the run-up to and over Christmas this year, it appears that on New Year’s Eve there was a shift in behaviour with footfall in high streets increasing from the week before (Christmas Eve).

“Not only was this the only day last week when high street footfall was higher than the week before, but it was also in sharp contrast with New Year’s Eve 2019, when high street footfall was lower on New Year’s Eve than on Christmas Eve.

“The winners on New Year’s Eve were central London and historic town centres, where footfall rose significantly from the week before, whilst declining in smaller local high streets.”

Springboard said the comparison continues to be unfavourable across regions and types of retail outlets, with a noticeable drop from two years ago.