Northern Ireland seafood firm says coronavirus has 'shot down' its sales to Asia

A Kilkeel seafood company has said its trade supplying businesses in China has been "shot down" as a result of coronavirus.

Rooney Fish sells oysters and 800 tonnes of crab to China every year, and whelks to South Korea. Around 99% of its turnover comes from exporting to 15 countries in total.

But owner Andrew Rooney said its usual flow of orders had stopped, leading to a loss for his company, which employs 67 people.

"The effect of coronavirus has hit us from the very start of it, from the end of January," he said.

"Our last orders were for December to the end of January. Usually people go back to work after Chinese New Year, but this year, it was extended because of coronavirus - and it still hasn't picked up.

"We're just sitting here, and we've paid for the product, paid our fishermen, paid the auctioneers who sell some product to us, and we've paid our seafish levies, but there's nobody coming forward to buy the stuff off us.

"We usually sell cooked whole brown crabs and oysters to China and we sell whelks to South Korea. But that's all been shot down.

"We're using the usual channels of communication with our customers and they're saying to us that's they're just sitting in the house. There's no one on the streets of Shanghai, no one on the streets of Beijing, and there are no tourists going out to eat."

Mr Rooney added: "I'm not covered at all, I'm going to have to absorb the loss."

He said orders to Europe had also been affected. "Usually we have a lorry going out on a Friday to France, Spain, Italy, but there's nothing now."

And Mr Rooney said he hoped he could secure government help, arguing that farmers often got emergency help when hit by weather conditions.

"Bad weather, good weather, there's always something for the farmers and there always seems to be support for the aerospace industry and for companies like Harland and Wolff.

"The government really needs to help food processors now."

He said he was fearful for the future. "I honestly don't know what the future will hold for us."

The second-generation family business was set up in 1975. Last year, the company received financial support from the government to attend a trade show in Shanghai, where it met a new buyer.

And in a press release from the Department for International Trade last month, Mr Rooney described how he hoped to sell the company's Millbay Oysters to Japan and Singapore.

During 2018, fish and other seafood accounted for £1m in exports from Northern Ireland to China, while meat and meat preparations accounted for exports of £5.3m. Last year, China and the UK agreed a new deal for beef to be exported from the UK to China. The exports had been due to begin at the end of 2019.

In 2017, Karro Group and Cranswick, which both have major operations in Northern Ireland, won approval from Chinese authorities to send their pork products to China.