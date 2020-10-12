Northern Ireland sees first period of overall growth since 2018, but it's unlikely to last

Struggles: improving economic activity masks a poor performance in the export market, according to the Ulster Bank report

Economic output rose in Northern Ireland during the third quarter of the year with growth across its four main sectors, according to a survey today.

Ulster Bank's purchasing managers' index reports expansion between June and September for manufacturing, services, construction and retail.

But Richard Ramsey, the bank's chief economist, warned that recovery was likely to lose momentum as it faces the end of the Brexit transition period and rising Covid cases.

Some key indicators such as exports and employment were falling - with the domestic market performing better than exports.

Nonetheless, the third quarter was the first period of overall growth since the end of 2018 - but followed record decline during lockdown between April and June.

Mr Ramsey said: "Quarter three marked the first time since quarter four 2018 that business activity exceeded the 50.0 expansion/contraction threshold. While quarter three witnessed a pick-up in the pace of growth in business activity other indicators (new orders, export orders and employment) all continued to contract, albeit at a much slower rate than Q2's break-neck speed."

And some sectors were having a more vigorous recovery than others, he said. Manufacturing, construction and retail reported strong growth but the services sector - which includes everything from estate agents to restaurants - had a more sluggish rate of expansion.

The month of September brought stronger growth across all indicators compared to August - though it did not match the rate of growth in July, the first full month after lockdown.

But Mr Ramsey said September's improvements masked a contrast between the domestic and export markets.

He said: "The former has seen a pick-up in demand but order books continue to be weighed down by plunging export orders.

"It is noted that Northern Ireland's most important export market - the Republic of Ireland - slipped back into contraction territory in September following two months of growth."

And despite growth across the quarter as a whole, manufacturing was the only sector to report a fall in output in September -contrasting with a robust turn for construction and services.

During the month, services expanded at its strongest pace in just over two months.

But Mr Ramsey warned: "Sustaining that momentum will be tricky with new orders falling for the eighth month running.

"Conversely, construction reported a notable surge in demand for new work in September, with orders rising (from a very low base) at their fastest pace since February 2016.

"The one area where there is consistency across all sectors is employment. All four sectors continued to reduce staffing levels at a significant rate."

And he said that while the private sector was now in better shape as it enters the last quarter of the year, compared to three months ago, "the pace of recovery remains relatively weak with the low hanging fruit on the growth front already plucked".

He added: "What little momentum the economy has will be tested by the headwinds of more restrictions associated with the resurgence in the number of new Covid-19 cases and Brexit.

"While more support measures from both Westminster and Stormont will be forthcoming, the recovery will actually struggle to gain traction in this environment."