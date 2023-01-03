Northern Ireland shoppers losing taste for post-Christmas bargains: report

Footfall in the week after Christmas was up 5.1% in NI compared to the year before

The appetite among Northern Ireland shoppers for a post-Christmas retail splurge is weaker than in other parts of the UK, a report has said.

Footfall in Northern Ireland shops was up by 5.1% in the week after Christmas compared to the same period a year before, according to retail data firm Springboard.

That was a weaker rate of footfall growth compared to the UK as a whole, which was up 7.2%.

Across the UK, seven out of 10 regions reported stronger shopper numbers, although Northern Ireland’s rate of increase was the second-weakest.

Last week Boxing Day shoppers in Belfast city centre told the Belfast Telegraph that they were surprised by the lack of queues to get into shops.

Their counterparts UK-wide appeared to have a greater appetite for post-Yuletide purchasing.

Springboard said that compared to the week leading up to Christmas, footfall in NI last week was down 43.8%, which was the steepest slump of all 10 regions.

And when contrasted with the week after Christmas in the pre-pandemic era of 2019, before many of us acquired online shopping habits which have proved to be hard to shift, footfall in NI was down 22.5%.

That was the second-worst rate of decline of all UK regions. The average rate of decline across the UK was 19.7%.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “Not surprisingly, footfall across UK retail destinations during the week of Christmas was significantly lower than in the week before that in the final trading week.

“Footfall was higher than in the same week last year, but not significantly, despite Christmas 2021 being overshadowed by Covid.

“A key factor here is the offset of Christmas which meant that last week began on Christmas Day — when footfall is at its lowest — whilst in 2021 the week began on Boxing Day when many stores were open and trading.”

She said the figures reiterated that snapping up a bargain on Boxing Day was no longer a priority for shoppers. “What is significant — and what has been an emerging trend for several years — is that footfall on December 27 2022 was higher than on Boxing Day.

“Furthermore, footfall rose further on the following two days peaking on December 29, with the first decline from the day before occurring on December 30, which then continued into New Year’s Eve.

“This demonstrates that whilst Boxing Day is somewhat of a marker in the annual retail calendar, the key dates for retail spending are now the subsequent days when consumers are likely to have completed visits with family and friends and have time to make trips out.”

Meanwhile, a Christmas trading update from fashion chain Next, which has around 20 stores here, is due on Thursday.

Investors will be closely watching the clothing and homeware giant’s performance as a harbinger for the performance of the retail sector in general.