Northern Ireland site included in sale of part of Kerry Group to Moy Park owner Pilgrim’s Pride

TWO sites in Fermanagh and Monaghan which produce food brands Mattesson and Mr Brains have been sold by Kerry Group to Moy Park owners Pilgrim’s Pride for 819m euros (£700m).

Kerry Group’s sites in Enniskillen and Carrickmacross employ around 800 staff.

They also produce a range of Chinese, Italian and British ready meal brands.

The group’s site in Portadown is not part of the transaction.

It is involved in the production of Kerry Group’s dairy product range.

Kerry Group completed the sale of its Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business to Pilgrim’s Pride following a deal made in June this year.

The dairy arm spans brands such as Low Low spread, Strings and Things, Dairygold, Attack A Snack and Charleville cheese.

Edmond Scanlon, chief executive of Kerry Group, said: "Today marks a very significant milestone in Kerry Group's evolution and I would like to thank all of the 4,500 employees who transition to Pilgrim's today for their contribution to Kerry over the years and I wish them the very best in the future."

The finalisation of the deal is a further step in Kerry becoming a pure taste and nutrition company.

Earlier this month Kerry completed its €853m (£729m) purchase of food technologies group Niacet.

Niacet will be integrated as part of Kerry's global food protection and preservation platform.

Niacet is a market leader in low-sodium preservation systems for meat and plant-based food, as well as bakery and pharma, and has customers in over 75 countries served by manufacturing facilities in Niagara Falls, New York and Tiel, the Netherlands.

Niacet delivered $220m in revenue and $66m in earnings last year.

Pilgrim’s is a leading global provider of food products.

It has 58,000 team members across 39 production facilities and 27 prepared foods facilities in 14 US states, the UK, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Europe.

Pilgrim’s is also the owner of Moy Park, which it acquired in 2017 for approximately £790m.

Speaking recently Moy Park reported a strong trading year during the pandemic with profits “slightly” up at the end of 2020.

Speaking to Ulster Business as the firm topped the Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies list, with A&L Goodbody, for the 10th year in a row, director Justin Coleman said: “Trading and demand is still strong for fresh British chicken,” told Ulster Business. “It’s a protein that is in demand.

“The mix and the channels are changing slightly. Retail is softening slightly, but QSR (quick service restaurants, food service, eating out is coming back. The total demand for chicken is probably the same, and in growth.”

And according to Moy Park director Justin Coleman, the next results, which cover 2020, are due to be improved upon again.

The company’s latest filed accounts put its turnover at £1.58bn, while it posted pre-tax profits of just over £70m, for the end of 2019.