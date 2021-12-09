Northern Ireland Spend Local card deadline extended for second time

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has revealed that he is extending the deadline for the Spend Local scheme for a second time.

The £100 voucher scheme was initially due to end on Tuesday, December 14 but Mr Lyons confirmed on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster on Thursday that he is now extending it again until midnight on Sunday, December 19.

This comes after the Department for the Economy confirmed around 4,700 people who were verified are due to receive their cards this week.

There were 1.4 million successful applications to the scheme with cards already delivered to 99% of applicants.

Around £145m was allocated to the pre-paid cards, granting everyone over the age of 18 £100 to spend in bricks and mortar retailers in a bid to boost the high street.

He said on Thursday’s programme that they are due to send out 10,000 cards over the next few days and said that he wanted to extend the deadline to offer “a few more days for folks to get out and get their cards spent.”

“It’s in our interest, in their interest and in the interest of business that cards are spent and that we get that money back into the local economy,” he said.

In a statement, he said that the delay in receiving cards is due to a number of reasons such as “applicants submitting evidence late; errors in applications; late submissions and some applications identified as duplicates before being verified.”

“The Department has contacted all verified applicants who should have received a card but have not activated it as yet,” said the Minister.

"It is urging all applicants who have not received a card to check their email accounts today and respond before noon tomorrow.”

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said that the Minister “made the right call” to extend the deadline for the scheme.

“We want to see as many cards being spent with our members as possible and hope that this extension will be a further boost to them,” he said.

“There is no doubt that consumers have responded well to the calls to spend their card with local independent retailers given the difficulties of the last eighteen months.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the decision to extend the deadline to use the High Street Voucher from the December 14 to 19 is ‘necessary’.

The party’s economy spokesperson said: “With up to 50,000 people still needing to activate the card and several thousand others waiting on their card to arrive, this decision was necessary to ensure people can spend the voucher in our local shops.

“I hope this extension will ensure people get the opportunity to use the full amount of their voucher and once again I would encourage people to use it to support local businesses.”