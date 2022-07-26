Northern Ireland store a possibility, says Lego ahead of opening first Dublin shop next month

Ivor Saunders (3) on Sandymount Strand, Dublin where a team of LEGO builders crafted a replica of Poolbeg Towers from LEGO bricks, to mark the countdown to the opening of the Grafton Street shop in August 18. The replica will be on permanent display at the store

Toy giant Lego has said a store in Northern Ireland is a “possibility” as it prepares to open its first Irish shop in Dublin on August 18.

The Lego Group, which is the most valuable toy brand in the world and was founded in Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, has also garnered a large adult fanbase in recent years. Comedy fans can build a reproduction of the sets of shows like Seinfeld, The Office and Friends.

For the younger generation, its most popular products are Lego City, Technic, Harry Potter and Star Wars.

The opening on Grafton Street is eagerly awaited, although the company was refused permission from Dublin City Council to feature mock Lego cladding and illuminated cinema boxes on its shopfront.

When asked if Belfast or elsewhere in Northern Ireland is on its radar, the firm said: “We’re constantly assessing our store portfolio to ensure we’re in the right location to provide the best Lego experience for our shoppers and fans.

“We’re committed to expanding our global network of physical stores to create brand awareness and offer unique experiences to shoppers. The Lego Group currently has 832 branded stores, with 165 of those opening in 2021.”

Belfast lost a well-established toy shop last year when the Disney Store at 4 Donegall Place shut down after 27 years.

A Belfast branch of Lego could share some of the same features as the Dublin unit, such as a ‘retail-tainment’ concept, which blends physical and digital experiences. There will also be free build challenges and other events each month.

There are numerous vacant retail sites around Belfast where Lego could drop anchor, including the former Topshop/Topman store at Victoria Square.

Last month, Lego builders recreated Dublin’s Poolbeg Stacks to mark the countdown to its opening. The replica will be on permanent display at the store.