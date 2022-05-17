Northern Ireland unemployment rate falls to 2.3% amid signs of post-pandemic recovery

The unemployment level in Northern Ireland has fallen to 2.3% - the joint lowest figure on record and a return to levels in 2019.

The figures were revealed in the latest labour market statistics released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The figures show the unemployment rate – which is the proportion of economically active people at 16 and over who are unemployed - decreased by 0.4 percentage points between the quarter of January to March and by 1.2% over the year.

The figures also found the employment rate for Northern Ireland increased by 1.5% over the quarter and by 2.0% over the year, to 72.2%.

Both changes were described in the report as statistically significant and “likely to reflect real change”.

According to the figures, the number of employees receiving pay through HMRC’s Pay As You Earn (PAYE) was 774,600 in April, an increase of 0.4% over the month and 4.5% over the year.

This figure is the highest on record and the eleventh consecutive month employee numbers have been above pre-Covid levels.

The figures from HMRC PAYE show employees here had a median monthly pay of £1,945 in April, an increase of 0.3% over the month and 7.1% over the year.

Meanwhile, the latest statistics show Northern Ireland has the lowest claimant count rate since March 2020.

The report shows the number of people on the claimant count in April was 36,500, a decrease of 900 from last month’s revised figure.

However, the claimant count last month still remains higher than the pre-pandemic level by 23%.

There were confirmation of 80 redundancies in April, with the annual total of redundancies 69% less than the previous year.

Over the year from May 2021 to April 2022, 2,210 redundancies were proposed which is 76% less than in the previous 12 months.

Over the first four months of 2022, the number of confirmed redundancies (170) was the lowest four-month total on record.

The figures also show proposed redundancies over the most recent twelve-month period (2,210) was 76% lower than the previous twelve months.