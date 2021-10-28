Northern Ireland ‘worst hit in UK by rising energy costs’

Soaring heating and electricity costs are swallowing up a bigger proportion of incomes in Northern Ireland than in any other UK region, a report has said.

Research found that paying for heating and electricity costs us 6.5% of our weekly budgets – the highest level out of 12 UK regions.

Heating experts Boiler Central also said residents of Northern Ireland spend 40% more on heating and electricity per week than they do on rent.

People here are spending 32% more on gas and electricity than the average UK household, making the province the region worst affected by the crippling rise in the cost of energy.

Boiler Central used data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on household gas and electricity spending between 2018 and 2020 to find which UK area would be worst hit by the rise in energy costs.

Its report follows a warning from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council that households here would be spending an extra £1,000 a year on heat, electricity and petrol/diesel by the end of the year.

The soaring price of wholesale gas has led to suppliers of gas and electricity putting up their prices.

The Utility Regulator last week warned of a further 50% rise in wholesale natural gas costs in December, on top of price increases of nearly one-third already this year.

A spokeswoman for Boiler Central said: “When we look at the data, it’s clear that some areas of the UK are already spending disproportionately more on electricity than other regions, and will likely be most impacted by the hike in energy prices.

"While the government is looking into heat pumps as an alternative to gas boilers as a way to deal with the energy crisis, we estimate that only 50% of homes would be suitable for installing one, and when you take into account the inadequate funding and high cost, this percentage is going to be much lower.”

Scotland is the region second worst hit by soaring gas prices, with residents spending 41% more on heating than London, the region which spends the least portion of their salary on gas and electricity.

But at 5.5%, people there are spending a much lower proportion of their incomes on gas and electricity than those in Northern Ireland.

People in Wales were also spending more on electricity every month than on rent, and were forking out 10% more of their weekly household spending budget on heat and electricity than the average UK household.

The area least impacted by rising electricity costs was London, where at 3.9%, residents spend the least amount of their weekly budget on heating their homes.

Last week, Peter McClenaghan from the NI Consumer Council said home-heating oil has already doubled in price year on year, and that petrol and diesel was up by 20%.

He said: “Price rises mean that by December a typical consumer could see their combined energy and travel costs rise by nearly £1,000 year-on-year.

"The average householder in Antrim, who commutes to Belfast daily and whose home is connected to the gas network, could be spending £830 more on gas, electricity and petrol than last year.”