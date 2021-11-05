Northern Ireland’s 40 best law firms 2022: Full list

More than 8,700 legal experts across Ireland and Northern Ireland were invited to take part in the survey

The Best Law Firms 2022 list for Northern Ireland is based on recommendations made in a peer-to-peer survey by solicitors working in law firms and in-house solicitors in corporate legal departments in 22 different fields of law.

List is based on recommendations

The Top 40 law firms in Northern Ireland were identified based on the number of recommendations they received and have been sorted in alphabetical order.

The websites of these law firms and their offices in Northern Ireland have been researched and recorded.

The list of Northern Ireland’s Best Law Firms 2022 was compiled in a complex process — this does not imply a quality assessment with the claim of objectivity and completeness.

Statista

Statista publishes worldwide established rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com. The leading data and business intelligence portal provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies/surveys.

Methodology

More than 8,700 legal experts across Ireland were invited to take part in the survey.

The sample was collected via research conducted by Statista on company websites, the law societies on either side of the border, in publications and on job networks such as LinkedIn.

Invitations were sent by e-mail with a personalised link that could only be used once. Around 12% responded to the invitation. In addition, legal experts could participate in the survey via a self-registration.

The survey was conducted online between March 26 and May 28, 2021, and a total of 1,084 legal professionals took part.

Statista recorded the recommendations made for the law firms in each field of law.

Self-recommendations for one’s own law firm were prohibited and such recommendations were not included in the evaluation. The participants were also asked to answer some optional editorial questions.

This gave them the opportunity to answer questions about the legal profession in Northern Ireland, from Brexit to whether they’d recommend law as a profession to their children. Their replies highlight important issues for the profession.