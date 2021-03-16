Northern Ireland's 'cautious but optimistic' first steps out of lockdown: What has Stormont agreed?

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster speaking to the media outside Parliament Buildings in Belfast David Young/PA Wire

As Northern Ireland took the first steps in the Pathway Out of Restrictions document on Tuesday afternoon, a number of initial relaxations were agreed amongst the Executive.

The steps taken by the Executive were part of the document agreed back on 2 March, which set out a five-step plan for easing Covid-19 restrictions across nine sectors of life and the economy.

Unlike plans in the rest of the UK, Northern Ireland’s plan does not include any specific dates, instead using various factors of health data to judge the progress of the virus.

Under the first review which was scheduled to take place, the Executive took a number of decisions within the areas of education, while also announcing further relaxations to outdoor gatherings and the expansion of contactless click and collect services within retail.

Within education, the Executive announced that from Monday 22 March, pupils in P4 to P7 can return to the classroom for face-to-face teaching. Secondary school children in year groups 12 to 14 will also return to the classroom on this date. This follows on from the return of those in P1 to P3 and pre-school, which took place on Monday.

On April 12, the Executive agreed that all other cohorts in secondary school would return - this is years 8 to 11.

Arlene Foster confirmed in the Assembly on Tuesday that no date has yet been given for the return of students in further education colleges.

Beyond education, the Executive agreed on measures around outdoor activities and sports.

The Executive agreed to increase the provision for elite sports from March 25 March to allow a number of sporting competitions to take place.

During her address to the Assembly, Mrs Foster said the "minor adjustment" to the restrictions would allow two World Cup qualification matches scheduled for 25 and 31 March to take place as well as a friendly match between Northern Ireland and the USA on 28 March.

No spectators will be permitted at any sporting event.

From 1 April, people in Northern Ireland can meet outside for exercise in groups of no more than ten from two different households. Six people from two different households will also be allowed to meet in a private garden.

From Monday 12 April, it was agreed that this number would increase and that ten people from two different households would then be permitted to meet in a private garden.

Within sport, golf courses across Northern Ireland will be permitted to reopen on April 1. Clubhouses and other such indoor facilities must remain closed. Outdoor tennis between two people was also confirmed to be permitted under the rules.

From April 12, sports training outdoors for up to 15 people will be allowed, for those in affiliated clubs.

While non-essential retail is still not permitted under the rules, some relaxations have been announced around click-and-collect services.

From 1 April, garden centres will be permitted to operate a contactless click-and-collect service. Following, on April 12, all other non-essential retail will also be allowed to operate a contactless click-and-collect service to shoppers.

April 12 will also see an adjustment to the "stay at home" message. It will instead be replaced by a "stay local" message.

The relaxations announced on Tuesday will be subject to Executive ratification in the week following the Easter weekend. The next formal review into lockdown rules will take place on or before 15 April.