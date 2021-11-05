‘Northern Ireland’s legal system is out of date’

Lawyers had their say on the problems facing the sector, with some telling Statista that they see artificial intelligence as an opportunity and not a threat, writes Margaret Canning

Most lawyers believe technology will be a help to them in the future

Common themes emerged when respondents in the Top 40 Law Firms survey were asked about the challenges they face.

Authorities such as the courts are over-burdened, which gives rise to delays. In fact, courts were under-resourced, full stop.

At 53%, over half of respondents said overburdened authorities were the main challenge they faced.

There’s a need for legal reform in some areas where the legislative framework is not keeping to the same pace as societal change, said more than one practitioner.

The processes involved in registered changes of property ownership at Land Registry can be slow, another added — and that can impact negatively on commercial dealings. Delays in the tribunal system were also a big problem.

And the limited availability of legal aid made things hard, particularly for people wishing to bring cases in the Chancery division of the High Court.

Licensing and betting laws were also outdated, another solicitor remarked, and haven’t kept up to date with the surge in online betting.

And a great many are frustrated with what they regard as the slowness of legal processes. Covid-19 restrictions have also held up processes, leading to even greater pressure on courts and longer waiting times.

Meanwhile, some practitioners expressed disappointment that others in the profession weren’t keen to try Alternative Dispute Resolution as a means of getting cases resolved without going to court.

And a couple of respondents also commented that there was a lack of camaraderie in the profession.

Difficult client relationships were the second most commonly-cited challenge, cited by 31.9% of respondents.

Clients could be downright “unreasonable” and thought they had more legal expertise than their solicitor — giving rise to the phenomenon of “armchair lawyers”.

One respondent said: “People do not want to pay for legal services and do not appreciate the time and expertise that goes into their cases.

“They contact lawyers day and night and expect immediate turn around and yet do not want to pay fees.”

Almost inevitably, dealing with the other side in a case could also bring challenges, especially if they were represented by “unprofessional lawyers”. That was a problem cited by 19.7% of respondents.

Statista also asked lawyers what they think of AI and found many were in favour of using it for purposes like routine letters and due diligence — though it should never replace “the personal touch”.

Just under 32% felt it would be able to take care of between 1 to 10% of tasks. However, its benefits would be felt at a lower level of work. “At a senior level, the impact of AI (as currently understood) is not as great,” said a respondent.

“Impact will be on drafting and review rather than negotiation and management.”

It would be difficult to use AI for assessing and applying the law to very niche communications, a respondent said.

But one lawyer said their firm was moving quickly to embrace AI. “Initial drafts and registration already being undertaken by AI.

“We are currently investing in a number of AI products and have our own internal IT company seeking tech-based solutions to legal reporting and due diligence.”

But ultimately, another remarked: “People need to feel heard. A machine can’t do that.”

However, technology brought benefits. “There can be no doubt that the increased use of technology for administration in the practice of law in Northern Ireland has been useful.

“The current use of e discovery software can also be useful. But AI can never substitute the human element of independent and progressive lawyers who assist in societal evolution and the counter-balancing of the Executive. That is an intangible human factor.”

Rosemary Connolly, of employment firm Rosemary Connolly Solicitors in Warrenpoint, says she’s unconvinced about the use of AI, apart from going through documents in high-value commercial disputes.

“At the end of the day, most legal disputes involve human beings interacting with other human beings, whether it’s a marriage breakdown, someone getting sacked or a shareholder dispute. Those situations are as unique as the people who are involved.”

On a positive note, she maintains the pandemic may have brought some change for the better for the profession.

“I strongly feel everything has always been so Belfast-centric. Post-pandemic, it does not need to be that way.

“You can see your lawyer at the start but after that of the process, I can Google Meet or Zoom my clients. When there are important staging posts in a case you will meet with clients, but apart from that, it doesn’t matter.

“I don’t need to be sitting in Arthur Street in Belfast to do that.

“It really doesn’t matter where I am.”

But she says she looks forward to a return of people being able to attend court for their cases and to be able to see those who will be making the decision about their case.