Nuala Murphy of Diversity Mark: Leadship is all about enabling your team to play to their strengths

Nuala Murphy Director at Diversity Mark in Belfast. Picture by Peter Morrison

Q What’s the best piece of business advice you have?

A Don’t sweat the small stuff. By staying focused on the bigger picture, I find I can make better decisions rather than getting bogged down in detail that might not take us towards our goals.

Q What was your best business decision?

A To change career and work in an area aligned with my values and purpose of improving equality and diversity for all.

Q If you could take one measure to improve the NI economy, what would it be?

A Increase representation. There is enough evidence out there to show that it improves the bottom line for businesses and the economy.

Q What’s the most important attribute for good leadership?

Read more Nuala Murphy: How diversity and inclusion can power us to a brighter future

A For me leadership is all about empowering and enabling your team to play to their strengths and help them achieve their goals.

Q Can you recommend a business-related podcast or book?

A I’ve just finished Range by David Epstein how generalists triumph in a specialised world.

Q Do you reply to work emails when you’re on holiday or do you believe in a complete switch-off?

A A complete switch-off is a must. I believe in boundaries and dedicated time to rest and recuperate. It’s something my team and I really respect, and I know they are more than capable when I am on holiday.

Likewise, there needs to be boundaries about checking work-related emails after hours.

Q How do you relax?

A Love to walk and am a dedicated practitioner of pilates reformer. Also love to spend time with friends and family.