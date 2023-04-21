Number of Catholics and Protestants in NI workforce at equal level for first time

Equality Commission says fair employment laws paved way for Good Friday Agreement by ‘bearing down on discrimination’

There are equal numbers of Catholics and Protestants in the workforce for the first time since monitoring began more than 30 years ago.

And the number of people from a “non-determined background” was up by 8,000, according to the Equality Commission.

The watchdog said fair employment laws had paved the way for the Good Friday Agreement by “bearing down on inequality and discrimination”.

Its new report found that of the total workforce of 564,296 in 2021, 43.5% were Protestant and 43.4% were Catholic. There were 349 more Protestants than Catholics, coming in at 245,419 and 245,070 respectively.

The report said there were slightly fewer women of any background in the workforce.

At 73,807, the religious background of 13.1% of the workforce was described as “non-determined”.

That compares to 65,435 people in 2020, which was 11.8%.

The Equality Commission based its findings on 3,879 returns received from 105 public authorities and 3,474 businesses.

Chief commissioner Geraldine McGahey said: “Fair employment legislation paved the way for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement by bearing down on discrimination and inequality and making significant inroads into what was seen previously as an impossible barrier to political and economic progress.

“Northern Ireland’s workforce composition, as shown in this report, is very different to what we saw 30 years ago.

“Fair employment legislation was responsible for driving that change, and for proving that enforcement of rights could work.”

Catholics are still under-represented in the security sector, including the PSNI, with Protestants making up 73.1% of staff and Catholics 26.9%. At nearly 69%, Protestants also accounted for the majority of people applying for jobs in the security sector.

Women made up 52.4% of the monitored workforce, a drop by 0.5% from the previous year.

Ms McGahey said the workforce was changing.

She added: “We have had fairer participation for some years, reflecting the figures on people available to work. Our society is changing, so inevitably the workforce will change too.

“The commission is focusing on the need for law reform, including a Single Equality Act, but it’s important that we proceed with caution. Any legislation should build on the unique and highly successful fair employment provisions.

“It should be seen as a chance to strengthen and enhance the laws that have worked so well to make our workplaces less divided, more inclusive, and more accepting of difference.”