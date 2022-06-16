Number of companies here increases by more than 1,000

The number of new companies in Northern Ireland has risen, a report has said

More than 1,200 new businesses were registered in Northern Ireland in 2021 and through the early part of this year, with the total number rising to close to 80,000.

Micro-businesses continue to overwhelmingly dominate, with close to 90% employing less than 10 people and 70% reporting revenue of less than £250,000, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) report.

The number of VAT and/or PAYE registered businesses at the end of March 2022 is estimated to have risen by 1,245 to 78,885, or 1.6% compared to the previous year.

It is the eighth consecutive year of increase following a decline from 2008 to 2014, the report found.

Construction businesses saw the largest increase, with 365 businesses formed, the highest number in the sector since 2011. The biggest increase in percentage terms was in the accommodation and food services sector, with the establishment of 225 businesses, a 5.3% rise.

Over the 10 years since 2012, the number of businesses in production has increased by 29% (1,235), while retail has dropped by 6.2%, or by 405.

The spread of businesses across the 11 district council areas has remained relatively unchanged, with Belfast having the highest number of businesses (11,405 or 14%) and Antrim and Newtownabbey with the least (4,315 or 5.5%).

Antrim and Newtownabbey was also the only district council area where the number of businesses declined over the year, with 45 fewer businesses.

Of those businesses operating in Northern Ireland, 2.5% (1,995) were owned by an enterprise registered outside of Northern Ireland. These businesses accounted for almost one quarter of employees. The percentage of Northern Ireland-owned businesses remains unchanged (97%) since March 2021.

The number of businesses owned by an outside-registered company, including Great Britain, increased by just over a fifth, or 360, over the five years to 2022. The report noted that only businesses registered in the rest of the world, that is outside GB and Ireland, increased the number of employees, by 5,605, or 8.9% year on year.

The report said: "Northern Ireland remained predominantly a micro-business economy, with almost 90% of businesses having less than 10 employees.

"Just over one-quarter of businesses in Northern Ireland had turnover of less than £50,000, whilst 70% had turnover that was less than £250,000."

Almost half of businesses in Northern Ireland (45% or 35,415) had a turnover of less than £100,000, while 10% (8,220) had a turnover of over £1m.