Oilfield services deal for First Derivatives

Newry software and consulting firm First Derivatives has announced a new deal with a global oilfield services company.

Technology developed by the plc will be used to provide information on customers' oil and gas field clients.

The Kx system is expected to enable the client to increase efficiency as it carries out analysis of data. And it's the first time Kx technology has been used by an oilfield services client.

According to First Derivatives, the client, who has not been named, will gain a high return on investment. And the system is also expected to gain interest across other energy and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

First Derivatives chief executive Seamus Keating said: "Making decisions at the time and place where action is required can deliver major operational efficiencies.

"We believe Kx is the only technology capable of delivering this solution, enabling decision-making in real time on vast volumes of data.

"As organisations increasingly look to drive action, not just reports, from the data they generate, Kx stands out for its high performance and ability to operate at the edge."

Kx technology is used in a wide range of sectors including banking, manufacturing and even Formula 1 racing.