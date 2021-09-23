One in seven of all job vacancies in Northern Ireland now in tech: report

Software developer salary can go from a starting level of £27,500 to £55,000, research finds

Tech roles now account for one in seven job vacancies in Northern Ireland as the region’s digital sector gathers pace, according to a government report.

And with a median pay packet of £32,657 for digital tech in Northern Ireland, pay is about 35% above the £24,030 median across all industries.

A salary for an experienced software developer can reach £55,000, while high-level system architects can bring home £70,000.

With 15% of all job opportunities now with the tech industry, NI is pulling out in front of the UK as a whole, where just 13% of roles are in tech.

Between May and June alone, there had been a 12% jump in tech job vacancies in Northern Ireland to 7,707, according to the research carried out for the government by jobs website Adzuna.

Unsurprisingly, Belfast is at the centre of the tech explosion, with digital tech making up more than a quarter of the city’s vacancies, up from 10% in 2018.

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Northern Ireland’s tech scene is thriving and I'm delighted to see that one in seven job opportunities in the country is now in the cutting-edge digital sector.

“The UK government is determined to build back better from the pandemic and is committed to ensuring everyone has the skills they need to take advantage of this booming time in tech.”

The report also said start-up tech firms were managing to raise more money, and had pulled in £18.8m in venture capital funding over the year so far, ahead of 2020’s £17.6m.

Cumulus Neuroscience, a platform focused on improving neuroscience clinical trials, raised £6m in early venture capital funding.

Kariostech, an elite sports management platform in Belfast, raised £1.5m in seed funding.

Software developers were one of the most in-demand roles from companies across the industry.

A junior developer can command a salary of around £27,500, which increases to £55,000 for a more senior position.

And system architects can also command high salaries, starting with £37,500 for a junior role, then rocketing to £70,000 for a senior position.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Northern Ireland is ahead of the curve when it comes to exciting job opportunities for skilled workers. Thanks to the proliferation of early-stage start-ups and established tech giants like Microsoft and IBM, there is a high demand for tech talent across the nation.”