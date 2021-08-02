One of NI’s richest men, Michael Herbert, linked to sale of Barry’s Amusements in Portrush

Ex-KFC tycoon understood to be a potential buyer of iconic Northern Ireland landmark

Property developer and ex-KFC tycoon Michael Herbert has been linked to the sale of the Barry’s Amusements site in Portrush.

The 2.23-acre site in the Co Antrim seaside town was put on the market in November 2019.

The Trufelli family, which owned the venue since it opened in 1926, had originally hoped it would be sold as a going concern.

However, it was remarketed as a development opportunity in May 2021.

The BBC on Monday said it understood Mr Herbert – who is one of Northern Ireland’s most wealthiest individuals – had purchased the site for development.

After making inquiries, a source connected to the family told the Belfast Telegraph that a deal had yet to be finalised.

The site is expected to have attracted significant interest from developers with an asking price of £2.75m.

Last year Philip Tweedie of joint agents Philip Tweedie & Company – which is jointly handling the sale with Savills – said: “We are delighted to be appointed as joint agents on this very exciting sale.

"This is in essence the last true seafront site available in Portrush Town and should attract a high level of interest from a mix of entrepreneurs and property developers from far and wide.”

Barry's

A feasibility study undertaken by Savills has revealed that the site could be developed for several uses, including a 120-bed hotel, 23 residential dwellings or a combination of both, in addition to leisure and recreational facilities.

The County Antrim venue, with its blend of fairground attractions and amusement arcades, has been a popular site for Northern Ireland holidaymakers for generations.

Mr Herbert and his wife Lesley have significant interests in house building and commercial property and sold 146 KFC franchise outlets for an undisclosed sum last year.

The top company in the Herberts' group turned over £183m in 2018, delivering a pre-tax profit of almost £10m.

East Londonderry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said that while she welcomed that the site “will no longer lay dormant”, there is concern among the community over rising house prices in the area.

“While any investment in the area will have benefits, I understand Barry’s is a place held dear in the hearts of many in the North Coast and across the entire North. Being from Portrush myself, I have my own fond memories,” she said.

“I will be seeking a meeting with representatives of the Herberts’ Group to find out how they plan to develop the site and will be encouraging them to consider the history of the site and its significance to the local population when drawing up their development plans.

"The public have been clear that they want to keep Barry’s in some shape or form and I would hope the new owners will take this into consideration.”

Ms Hunter continued: “There is an opportunity to develop a modern family entertainment complex on this site.

"There are also concerns around the building of more expensive apartments in this area, local people already feel they are being priced out of Portrush and I hope this too will be considered.

“Barry’s closure was a sad occasion for many people and I hope this development will contribute to the regeneration of Portrush and the wider North Coast.”

Barry's first opened in Portrush in 1926, after Evelyn Chipperfield and Francesco Trufelli, members of two circus families, met in Ireland and later married.

Evelyn had been in Ireland performing with her four sisters, while Francesco, a former trapeze artist, was director of the touring Royal Italian Circus.

Evelyn became the agent for the circus.

They continued to tour Ireland together and in 1926 were invited by the Railway Company to set up a permanent site in Portrush.

According to its website, the name Barry's was chosen because Chipperfield's was too long and Trufelli's too foreign, and the first delivery lorry at the site had the name Barr on it.