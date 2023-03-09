One of Northern Ireland’s best-known advertising agencies ceases trading

The company's Doorman and Duck campaign

One of Northern Ireland’s best-known advertising agencies has ceased trading.

Belfast’s AV Browne Advertising, which counted National Museums NI among its clients, has appointed James Neill and John Donaldson of HNH Partners as administrators.

Mr Neill told this newspaper no redundancies had been made.

A statement on the AV Browne website said: “It is with deepest regret that we must advise that, following a challenging period of trading for the company... the directors have taken the difficult decision to cease trading and seek the protection of an administration process.

“We are currently conducting an appraisal of the company’s business with a view to establishing its viability.

“This may involve a sale of the business, and any parties with an interest should make contact immediately.

“Our immediate priority is to communicate with the key stakeholders of the business, including employees, creditors, customers and landlords.”

The company's Doorman and Duck campaign

AV Browne has been based on Hill Street since relocating from Bedford Street in 2015.

Former managing director Stephen Conway, who worked at the agency for nearly 20 years until resigning last year, blogged about the impact of long Covid on his life after contracting the virus three times.

After catching it for the third time in May last year and losing his mother to the illness, he wrote: “I had a total collapse and fully stepped away from the business, from life.”

AV Browne in 2016 ended a legal action taken against Tourism NI after being ruled out of contention for a £14m contract.

A settlement was reached between the parties.

The company claimed the Department of Finance-run procurement website had frozen just before it submitted a bid.

Among the advertising agency’s most memorable campaigns was ‘The Doorman and the Duck’, which saw a rubber duck placed in every Hastings hotel bathroom.