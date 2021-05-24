Online auction firm bids for a slice of our booming property market

Bid: 16 Bendigo Street, Belfast, which is up for auction at a starting price of £99,950. Credit: Picasa

Online property auctions are a good second option for estate agents and sellers to shift properties, according to a company which held its first sales event here just ahead of the pandemic.

Northern Ireland Property Auction is part of the IAM Sold Group, based in Newcastle in England.

It started operating here in 2019, holding its first auction early 2020.

For a business based on building relationships with agents, the onset on the pandemic and the lockdowns proved challenging, says Patrick Convey, who heads up the company’s operation here.

It also has offices in parts of the UK and the Republic.

He and his staff want to be out meeting agents and putting the word out about what they believe to be the benefits of the online auction business.

“It is a slightly different business. We want to provide an option B for the agents and sellers,” says Mr Convey. “We can offer extra speed, security, extra exposure, more marketing.”

Northern Ireland agents can work alongside a national auction site, which can attract strong and broad interest, Mr Convey said. “The agents are still the boots on the ground. They are meeting the parties.”

The company’s next auction is next Wednesday, with properties in Belfast and Lurgan, as well as Cavan and Donegal up for bidding.

For example, one house up for auction is on Bendigo Street off the Ravenhill Road. The starting price is £99,950 for the two bedroom, described as an investment property.

There is an undisclosed minimum reserve, but it is within a short range of the starting price, said Mr Convey, adding “it has to be realistic, based on market transactions”.

On its site, the company says the reserve price “is generally not more than 10% in excess of the starting bid”. The seller can decide to pull out of the action ahead of the date.

Following a successful bid, the buyer is required to make a payment of a non-refundable, part payment 10% contract deposit to a minimum of £6,000.

In addition to the contract deposit, the buyer must pay an administration fee to the auctioneer of 1.8% of the final agreed sale price, subject to a minimum of £2,400.

There was some criticism from the Homeowners Alliance, an activist group in Britain over fees attached to online auctions.

It warned buyers to be careful, as while fees are not part of the deposit they are counted when stamp duty is calculated.

But Mr Convey said the only fee charged here is for administration.

Mr Convey said the bidders are usually committed and really want a property for a particular reason.

IAM Sold completed 3,258 property sales last year. Its co-founder is Jamie Cooke, who is from Comber in Co Down.

The company now employs over 250 people across the iamsold business in the UK and Ireland.

Mr Convey added that “our service offers another route to market for sellers who are seeking a fair market price however via a more speedy and secure sales process”.

“Our online platform offers properties greater exposure and enables both local and overseas buyers to bid from the comfort of their own home,” he added.

“With our auctions there are fixed timeframes of between 28-56 days to complete an agreed sale.”