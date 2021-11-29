Online Cyber Monday surge predicted after weather-hit Black Friday

Cyber Monday started out as an American marketing concept to encourage online shopping on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Stock image

Fashion and jewellery bargains will be sought out today by Cyber Monday online shoppers as the effect of lockdown on consumer tastes wears off, a tech company has said.

IRP Commerce, which provides e-commerce trading technology to online retail businesses, said shoppers earlier in the year had been snapping up items to help them get through lockdown.

That meant a rush to buy items that could make our limited options for entertainment at home and outside the home more tolerable, such as hot tubs, tents, paddle boards, fishing tackle and wine.

Dog grooming products also grew in popularity as many families had acquired pets during lockdown.

But the end of lockdown has meant we can now go to places where we can wear and show off more frivolous items.

And IRP Commerce, which has clients including Belleek, Argento, Newbridge and DV8, said that is likely to be reflected in the type of merchandise which shoppers gravitate towards on Cyber Monday.

Shoppers traditionally rush to bricks and mortar stores on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, when big discounts are available.

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been imported into the UK and Europe.

David Dickson, head of customer success at IRP Commerce, said: “Online shopping is hitting record figures and according to recent retail data, the pandemic has accelerated the shift from physical stores to digital shopping by roughly five years.

“Although shoppers will be trying to net a bargain this Cyber Monday, they may notice less discounts as manufacturers have sold a lot of their stock earlier in the year due to customer demand.

“Also, from our research, we believe the pinch points for shoppers will be if delivery companies are able to handle the demand that is predicted over the coming weeks, so delivery may take longer than usual.”

Last week economist Dr Esmond Birnie predicted that local shoppers could set out to bag £90m in Black Friday bargains.

But with Friday a chilly and rainy day, there was some evidence that fewer people were out and about. Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts predicted that the bad weather could mean more people shopping online today, after being put off getting out and about on Friday.

“Black Friday isn’t the big sales date that it once was,” he added.

“Shopping habits have changed and consumers no longer wait for an annual outing to look for deals.

“The weather is always an important factor and I think we’ll see the biggest surge in spending on Cyber Monday.”