Online retailer Cosimac to donate percentage of January sale profits to RNLI

An online retailer specialising in outdoor robes and accessories is donating a percentage of January sales to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Bangor-based Cosimac will hand over a portion of what it makes on its safety buoys and lights.

The items are a firm favourite with sea swimmers, dog walkers and runners who need extra visibility at night, and are among the top selling products on the Cosimac.com site.

Cosimac was established by Angela Skarmoutsos and Richard Sweeney in lockdown last year.

It recently moved its distribution to a large warehouse in north Down.

The company is now regularly shipping products to France, the Netherlands and United States.

Ms Skarmoutsos said: “We have been working with Bangor RNLI on a few projects since establishing the business in 2020 and are delighted to be able to continue this relationship.

“Being based in Bangor means we have first-hand knowledge of the excellent work of the Bangor RNLI, so we are looking forward to handing over a donation to the team.”

She said she expected the company’s safety equipment to prove popular with sea swimmers and people keen to start new fitness regimes for 2022.