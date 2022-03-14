Open Farm Weekend returns to Northern Ireland across 20 sites after three year break

Open Farm Weekend is back in the real world in June for the first time since 2019, with Bank of Ireland as its new title sponsor.

The event, which takes place across 20 farms around Northern Ireland, will run from Friday 17 June to Sunday 19 June. It has been held on a virtual basis since the start of the pandemic.

The initiative, led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, with Bank of Ireland renewing its title sponsorship, aims to tell the ‘farm to fork’ story of the industry.

Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland UK agri-business manager, said: “We all know how vital a thriving agri-food industry is to communities within Northern Ireland and we’re proud to once again be the title sponsor of this event to show our support.

“Building on the success of the growing online audiences these past few years, we’re looking forward to farmers having the chance to showcase their farms in person once again. Being back on farm will provide the perfect opportunity to practically illustrate and educate consumers on how our local food is produced and continue to help foster the growth and prosperity of this industry.”

The last two years saw Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend take on a virtual format, and although the in-person interaction with farm families was missed, the event did reach a new audience from across Northern Ireland and beyond.

That success will see selected farms streamed through Open Farm Weekend’s social media channels throughout the Friday and Saturday.

Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president David Brown said: “Our aim with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is to showcase the outstanding contribution our farms and farm families make in producing the quality food we so often take for granted. Throughout this year’s event we will focus on Women in Agriculture, environmental issues and the farm to fork story.”

Participating Farms are listed on openfarmweekend.com.