Openreach announces £100m investment

First Minister Arlene Foster, Mairead Meyer of Openreach and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill

Digital infrastructure giant Openreach has said it will hire 100 new apprentices and invest over £100m here over the next year.

The company, which is part of BT, will spend on supporting its existing copper and fibre networks and building out its ultrafast full fibre broadband.

Openreach said it will bring full fibre to around 100,000 new business premises and homes in the next year, reaching towns like Castledawson in Co Londonderry and Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone. Around 65% of premises here already access ultrafast full fibre broadband through Openreach.

Extending full fibre will support economic recovery and greater digital connectivity in the region, the company said.

And its 100 new apprentices will receive 18 months’ training and an NVQ before graduating as fully qualified engineers.

First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed Openreach’s commitment. “The £100m investment plan will mean that well over two-thirds of homes and businesses here will have access to its ultrafast full fibre broadband network,” she said.

Openreach director Mairead Meyer said: “As a major employer and the largest infrastructure builder in NI, we believe Openreach can play an important role in helping the region to build back better and stronger.”

She said its network would help “level up” the region “to provide economic and social rebalancing across the region as well as having green benefits by enabling more home working and fewer commuting trips”.