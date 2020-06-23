Openreach to put NI at the top of UK broadband league

Openreach, which builds and maintains Northern Ireland's broadband network, has said full fibre is now reaching 40% of properties here as it looks towards bringing a £1.3bn boost to the economy.

The company said the new 1GB-capable broadband could reach 360,000 properties and become key to Northern Ireland's post-pandemic recovery.

It would also put Northern Ireland ahead of the rest of the UK to achieve the Government's target of 100% access to 1GB speeds by 2025.

Openreach's full fibre "future-proof" broadband network in NI aims to reach 525,000 premises, which is 60%, by the end of March 2021.

The company also said a paper produced by economist Richard Johnston, deputy director of the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre, in collaboration with Openreach, has revealed that full fibre will serve to boost many sectors as they move towards digitalisation.

The paper assessed the potential economic, social and environmental benefits that could result during the recovery phase and beyond, leveraging the investment that is being made in the full fibre network.

It also said that "levelling up" connectivity will lead to greater opportunities for jobs to be located in rural rather than urban areas, leading to economic as well as social regional rebalancing.

The paper refers to a recent report conducted by the Centre for Business and Economic Research (Cebr), commissioned by Openreach, which estimates that full deployment of full fibre broadband by 2025 could boost the NI economy by £1.3bn and employment by 1.6% - as older workers, carers and working parents are supported and able to engage in the world of work.

Richard Johnston said: "2020 will certainly be a year that will go down in history. A year when restrictions have had a significantly negative impact on the NI economy, leaving the region in the midst of a rapid and relatively deep downturn. It has also been a year that so far has changed how, where and in some cases when, we work, learn and relax. And we've seen the acceleration of existing trends such as digitisation, remote working and online commerce as well as a seismic shift towards digital working, learning and consumption.

"Even after the Covid-19 crisis subsides, it is reasonable to expect that infrastructure demand will continue to increase. As NI moves towards reopening its doors for business, the roll-out of full fibre broadband infrastructure will be a key enabling technology. It will allow the region to compete with competitor nations, to boost incomes and standards of living and meet policy objectives of digitisation, improved sustainability and further embracing globalisation."

Mairead Meyer, director of Openreach Northern Ireland, said the company has finished projects from Bangor and Magherafelt to Enniskillen, as well as building full fibre to rural communities.

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber of Commerce, said: "Through the efforts of Openreach, Belfast can boast of being the second city in the UK for availability of gigabit- capable broadband. That is exactly the kind of infrastructure we need to continue to invest in and businesses need to take up if Belfast is to continue to grow its economy."

Ann McGregor, chief executive of NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added: "The Covid-19 pandemic has illustrated just how important connectivity is to the business community in Northern Ireland. Further investment in digital infrastructure is therefore essential to not just meet current demand, but to achieve economic growth and prosperity and to further establish Northern Ireland as a digital destination for investment and jobs."

Openreach said that full fibre broadband offers faster connections and a more reliable network with fewer faults, and is easily upgraded.