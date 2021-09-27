Openreach’s Garret Kavanagh: ‘Broadband has gone from luxury to essential’

Garret Kavanagh tells Margaret Canning about his new job as head of Openreach in NI and how it plans to meet its full fibre target

Gaming, Zoom calls with the extended family, schoolwork, office work, streaming Tiger King, often all at once — our reliance on reliable broadband expanded beyond our wildest imagination during the pandemic.

And Garret Kavanagh, the new director of broadband infrastructure provider Openreach NI, maintains our need for fast and reliable broadband isn't going to change.

Garret has worked for the business since he graduated from Queen’s University in 2006 and has taken over the job from Mairead Meyer.

Mairead left the post for a role as director of design and deployment at National Broadband Ireland.

Now he’s in charge of the roll-out of ultrafast, full-fibre, one-gigabyte broadband around Northern Ireland.

That involves replacing the copper wires on which we’ve relied on for phone communications for around 100 years, and which have brought the internet into our homes in more recent times.

The company aims to bring the full-fibre broadband to 700,000 homes, or 75% of locations, by March 2022. At present, it’s reaching 70%.

Openreach says ultrafast means “fewer faults, faster connections and a consistent reliable network”.

Garret says there is great pride for Openreach, which provides the infrastructure for around 600 retailers who then supply us with our internet, in bringing faster broadband to the public at a time when it became so essential.

Garret says: “We do something that’s critically important to the lives of everyone in our community.

"We have seen that so much during the pandemic, how the thing that probably seven or eight years ago was a luxury, became an absolute essential.

“It became the primary way of communicating, the primary way of entertainment, the primary way of education and work, almost overnight.

“We’re delighted by the role that we play and that the stuff that we do is important.”

The company recently announced it’s bringing ultrafast full fibre broadband to another 17 rural towns and villages, like Belleek in Co Fermanagh, Cushendun in Co Antrim and Stewartstown in Co Tyrone.

That will bring speeds of up to one gigabyte per second — up to 10 times faster than the average home broadband connection. There are also schemes known as Community Fibre Partnerships for bringing broadband to areas that aren’t included in Openreach’s overall plans.

It’s investing £130m in the roll-out of full-fibre. Of that, £30m was announced earlier this year, with funds coming from within Openreach and the wider BT group.

“It’s an incredible project to be involved in.”

He said Northern Ireland had already been leading the way for full fibre even before the service was put to the test after we became housebound during lockdowns in the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We saw huge increases in bandwidth and we were able to deliver them and had no significant service outages. So we were delighted at how that network held up.”

He believes the demand for increasing bandwidth will only grow in future, and many of us will still be working from home for at least part of the week.

But he adds: “The requirement for increasing bandwidth will really only be served by full fibre, which is why we’re making the investment now.”

So it’s farewell to copper wire, and no longer will top speeds depend on our proximity to on-street broadband cabinets.

The copper phone line network will be turned off by the end of 2025, and that will mean the end of the ‘land’ element of our landline, though we can still make calls using phones in our homes.

But instead, they will be Voice Over Internet Protocol calls, which rely on our broadband.

“The technology that underpins most people’s broadband at the minute is using a bit of copper wire and it’s served us for 100 years, from the electric telegraph to now, and what we’ve done with that is incredible.

"But if we want to go further, we have to use fibre. It’s once in a generation stuff where we replace the network with fibre and then the next century will all be done on the fibre technology.

“That will no longer use the cabinets. Whenever people use the fibre, it’s fibre from what would have been the telephone exchange the whole way to their home.”

The operation to achieve the 75% target has left Openreach engineers fairly ubiquitous in our streets as they carry out the necessary work..

“When people get it in, they generally love it. It’s hyper-reliable, it gives incredible speeds — even when you think of how far it’s come in the past 10 years, to be able to get a gigabyte in your home and get that reliably, it’s incredible.”

But he’s at pains to reassure that, even though calls will be effectively made over the internet, we’ll still be able to hear a dial tone before we key in a number.

Garret, who joined BT after a Master’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering, says full fibre will be essential to the future growth of the economy.

"It will allow other people to set up new businesses, initiatives, products and services that we can’t even imagine yet.

“A Centre for Business and Economic Research report, pre-pandemic, said full deployment of full fibre broadband would add £1.3bn to the NI economy by 2025, and add 1.6% to the number of jobs.

“With people being able to work from home thanks to the reliability of their broadband, it potentially opens up job markets outside of Northern Ireland as well.

“That baseline of reliable and fast connectivity is a real enabler. Even if you look into the Northern Ireland context, people don’t have to live in the centre of Belfast to have the same level of connectivity so it does mean there’s a regional rebalancing.

“There would also hopefully be a sustainability benefit as more people working from home reduces traffic congestion and all of the negative impacts of that.

“Because we have great connectivity that’s years ahead of our neighbours, it’s about how we can use it for competitiveness so we can get long-term economic growth.”

He says the 1,000-strong Openreach team in Northern Ireland are “the delight of my life”.

"I’ve worked with them now for 11 years and one of the greatest pleasures has been bringing some new people in.

"It’s just such an incredible place to work. We are a big company and don’t hide away from that but there is a family feel to it.

"The NI team is proud of the role they play in their communities, that we lead the way in UK nations and Ireland, and in many ways, Europe, with our full-fibre coverage.

“It’s that building proud engineering legacy NI has. I am an engineer and think of myself as an engineer and to lead a team of engineers is brilliant and we do great things.

“This generation of people are going to leave a legacy behind that’s going to last for decades.”

Recruiting apprentices is a big tradition at the business. "We have a long, proud legacy of recruiting apprentices and we think it’s a terrific way of bringing people in.”

He’s intrigued at the prospect of the new companies that could be created and the economic opportunities which may arise from its provision of ultrafast full fibre broadband.

“What I reflect on, is there going to be a company that exists because we were able to provide connectivity?”