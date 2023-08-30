Operators of ‘the Bot’ win go-ahead for new venue

The operators of The Bot have won planning permission for a new venture

The operators of popular student haunt The Botanic Inn in south Belfast have been given the green light for expansion plans.

Sinnott Property Services, a company in Belfast, won planning permission last week from Belfast City Council’s planning committee.

The business submitted plans in May last year to transform two townhouses at 27 to 31 Malone Road beside ‘The Bot’ into a new bar and restaurant.

While Sinnott Property Services operates the venue, it is owned by Mooney Hotel Group. The group is also owner of Wellington Park Hotel.

Mooney Hotel Group's bought the venue in 2016, bringing it back into the family’s ownership after around 20 years.

The buildings at 27 to 31 Malone Road where the new venue will be located had previously been used as a club and offices.

The plans also include a two-storey extension at the back of the properties.

After a long period of ceding ground as a hospitality destination to the Cathedral Quarter, there has been a series of new openings on Malone Road in recent years.

Boutique hotel The Harrison Chambers of Distinction was launched in October 2020, with restaurant Blank throwing its doors open on Malone Road in 2021.

However, acclaimed restaurant The Barking Dog shut down in May after 15 years in business, pointing to rising costs.