Optimism among businesses as energy voucher ‘giving retailers a lift’

The arrival of the £600 energy payment appears to have boosted retailers here as a survey has reported a slowing in economic downturn.

Today’s Ulster Bank purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for January said pockets of optimism had emerged among businesses, though the outlook remained gloomy in construction.

While the economy did contract in the first month of the year, Ulster Bank said there had been a softer fall in output and new orders than in preceding months.

Jobs growth lifted to a six-month high, with all four sectors monitored by the PMI — construction, manufacturing, services and retail — increasing staff numbers.

Firms in Northern Ireland reported the fastest rise in employment of all 12 UK regions, even though it also claimed the UK’s sharpest decline in output.

Retail, a sector that is more accustomed to the doldrums than the dizzy heights, was the star performer with sales and employment up at the fastest rate since May 2018.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said: “The rebound in retail sales and sentiment is perhaps surprising in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.”

But there were two factors which could explain its strong performance, he said.

“Unlike Northern Ireland and the UK, the Republic is neither in nor flirting with recession and cross-border shopping is providing some valuable support.

“During the second half of January, the £600 energy grant also started arriving with households, and in some instances, this subsidy seems, in part at least, to have found its way into the tills of local retailers.”

The PMI found that a fall in new orders in January was the softest experienced in Northern Ireland in eight months.

Some firms pointed to a weakening in the housing market to explain the drop in new orders.

The report, produced for Ulster Bank by market intelligence company S&P Company, found that the rate of price increases had slowed to hit two-year lows.

Mr Ramsey added: “Northern Ireland’s private sector largely started this year the way 2022 ended, with falling levels of business activity and new orders, alongside an easing in inflationary pressures.

“Both business activity and incoming orders fell for their ninth successive month, although the rates of decline slowed in January. Falling demand, in terms of new orders, was evident across all four sectors.

“However, there were also signs of improvement and pockets of optimism.

“Input cost and output price inflation eased to two-year lows but remain at elevated levels. Firms are still increasing their prices more than any other time prior to the pandemic.”

He said the rise in employment numbers suggested that businesses were “hoarding” labour, due to the difficulty in finding staff and widespread skills shortages.

And overall, he added that the “extreme pessimism reported in 2022 appears to have lifted”.

“Only construction firms are expecting further falls in output in 12 months.

“Manufacturing and retail are their most optimistic in 10 and 11 months respectively.”

The more optimistic outlook for business emerged as statistics showed the UK had narrowly avoided recession at the end of the year.

The Office for National Statistics reported 0.0% growth in GDP in the fourth quarter.

But recording to the second decimal point, it said the UK had eked out 0.01% growth.