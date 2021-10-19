Options Technology to almost double its Belfast workforce as it announces 150 new jobs

A global tech company has said it plans to almost double its workforce in Belfast as it creates 150 new jobs over the next 18 months.

Options Technology, which provides services to global capital markets from eight offices around the world, also announced the acquisition of US-based ACTIV Financial for an undisclosed sum.

It said the acquisition would support its growth strategy by allowing clients to benefit from an extensive market data footprint and global trading connectivity.

Options, whose services include cloud-enabled managed solutions and global trading infrastructure, first opened a Belfast office in 2014. It now has nearly 150 staff here, and is based at Linen Loft in Adelaide Street.

Clients include global investment banks, hedge funds, private equity houses and exchanges.

Danny Moore, the president and chief executive of Options, said: ‘Since setting up in Belfast in 2014, we've grown the office to be our largest location globally, attracting some of the best local talent.

"The ACTIV acquisition will mean further growth for Options, and we are delighted to be able to leverage the highly-skilled talent pool in Belfast and throughout Northern Ireland as we continue to grow our engineering and technical support capabilities."

The company said hiring for the new roles is starting straight away.

Mr Moore said the ACTIV Financial deal was highly significant. “We believe that merging the ACTIV data feed and software capabilities on top of the Options global network and infrastructure is probably the most impactful deal in the sector in the last decade.

"The industry has been crying out for a true next-generation platform focused on the coming decades, near zero latency, global, on modern hardware, fully cloud integrated, and fully backward compatible. Merging our platforms will bring all that and more.”

ACTIV Financial chief executive and co-founder, Steve McNeany, said the acquisition was “an extremely exciting time” in its history and would deliver a competitive offering to clients and the wider market.

“We believe this is the start of a new era in the market data industry, providing unparalleled, fully managed market data services globally, with our clients set to benefit from a wide range of strategic synergies."

Options Technology said the deal was the latest in a series of big developments for the business, including the opening of an office in Toronto and the acquisition of Fixnetix from DXC Technology.

Two years ago, it secured major investment from private equity firm Abry Partners in Boston, which Options said had enabled it to speed up its growth plans.

Options Technology was founded in 1993 as a hedge fund technology services provider. As well as its offices in Belfast and Toronto, it also has offices in New York, Chicago, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand.