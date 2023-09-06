Output of financial and professional services in Northern Ireland ‘up 68% in last decade’

A report from industry body TheCityUK has said the economic output of Northern Ireland’s financial and related professional services industry has grown 68% over the past decade

It found that in 2021, the sector employed 38,000 people in the region, representing 4.9% of total employment, and contributed over £3.2bn (7.1%) to the local economy.

TheCityUK’s report on enabling growth across the UK said Northern Ireland was building a strong reputation in sectors like legal services, financial services and fintech.

Most of the financial and related professional services industry was based in Belfast, employing nearly 9% of the city employees and contributing 18.6% to its city GVA or Gross Value Added, which is commonly used as an indicator of economic performance.

Northern Ireland is also an important centre for middle and back-office financial services activities including financial services software development, infrastructure support, fund administration, operations, analytics and risk management.

A large number of financial services institutions have established operations of scale in Northern Ireland including Allstate, Citi, CME Group, FinTrU, IQ-EQ and TP ICAP.

Leigh Meyer, TheCityUK chair in Northern Ireland, and Citi Belfast site lead, said: “Northern Ireland’s financial services sector plays an important role in our economy.

“Our industry has set a strong foundation for a high-skills, high wage economy — we now need a renewed focus on investment to bolster economic growth for Northern Ireland and the UK as a whole.

“As an industry, we should focus on evaluating our existing strengths, and building on these collaboratively across industry sectors, government and local authorities.

“Underpinning everything is the need to engage with schools, colleges and universities to assess and respond to the future skills gaps and needs.

“We need to challenge preconceptions of the financial and professional services and encourage more people from diverse backgrounds to consider careers in the sector.”

Miles Celic, chief executive of TheCityUK, said: “Financial and related professional services are an engine for growth and enabler for the wider economy. The growth in industry employment in Northern Ireland over the past decade reflects the significant investment made by firms and their commitment to building a strong pipeline of talent.

“But there is more that can be done to enable the industry to support faster growth across the country. By working together with governments, our industry can make an even greater contribution to national growth and prosperity.”

While London remains the UK’s largest financial centre, two thirds of the more than 2.5 million industry jobs are outside the capital in towns and cities right across the UK.

In its report, TheCityUK makes recommendations for governments focusing on devolution, people and prosperity.

It said there should be enhanced devolution to drive regional growth.