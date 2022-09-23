Over 100 Danske Bank ATMs in Northern Ireland bought over

The NI-based cash and transactional management company bought Danske Bank’s non-branch ATM network for an undisclosed sum.

Danske Bank will still own and operate 85 ATMs located at its branches.

Pivotal’s - formerly known as RMS Group Services - services include cash and valuables in transit, cash processing, coin and note supply, foreign exchange and merchant services as well as ATM services, and has been in operation for over 17 years.

Chief Executive Officer of Pivotal Rónán Harper said the acquisition of the ATMs ensures communities has access to cash.

“Our priority now is to ensure a smooth transition and that consumers benefit from the same high level of reliability and service,” he added.

Vicki Hassan, Operations Director at Danske Bank, said: “We remain committed to serving our customers through a wide variety of options and we continue to invest in both our branch network and our digital channels.

“To invest and grow we must also continually look for ways to simplify our operating model.

“This decision will allow us to further support the business by freeing up time and resource to focus more efforts on our core banking activities.

“We’re pleased to have found in Pivotal a local specialist provider with strong experience in owning and managing ATMs and who can therefore ensure a continued high level of service and ATM availability for consumers across Northern Ireland.”