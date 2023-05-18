Over 100 jobs to be cut at Derry’s largest employer

Staff at the Seagate factory in Derry have been informed of major job losses, it has emerged.

It is understood 116 jobs, over 7% of the workforce, will be cut.

Consultations are said to be ongoing and it is believed people will be offered voluntary redundancy.

Sources said this is the second batch of cuts in the past 12 months, with approximately 30 employees let go last September.

Workers criticised the timing on election day when media attention is likely to be focused elsewhere.

Seagate could not be reached for comment to confirm the number of job losses.

People Before Profit candidate Shaun Harkin said the news was “a body blow for workers and their families” amid the cost of living crisis.

"We send our solidarity to everyone impacted by this cruel decision,” he said.

Staff at the Springtown Road factory have been bracing themselves for job losses and pay cuts after the company shared plans to make “aggressive actions” to lower costs.

Hard drive manufacturer Seagate is the biggest employer in Derry with around 1,400 staff.

John Hume was instrumental in bringing the company to the city back in 1993, and US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III recently pointed to Seagate as a success story of foreign investment in Northern Ireland.

It is a company which has benefitted from almost £60m in funding from Invest NI — which amounts to 37% of funds Derry City has received from Invest NI over the past 20 years.

Redundancy announcement comes just weeks after US special envoy highlighted plant’s vital role

Unite said that the decision by Seagate to seek over 100 voluntary redundancies at their Springtown site is ‘unnecessary and unjustified’, and urged workers to join the union in order to secure recognition and a collective voice going forward.

Unite today described the company’s attempt to justify the job and wage cuts as "blatantly dishonest”, pointing out that the current drop in sales is from a post-pandemic surge and comes amidst an unprecedented logistical supply crisis.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham challenged the company’s attempt to justify its attack on jobs and wages, saying: “There’s no real justification for redundancies or attacks on workers’ pay.

"It seems that while workers must pay the price of short-term production problems there are no issues with paying out large dividends to shareholders. Yet again workers are being asked to pay the price.

“The best way to defend themselves against threats to jobs and pay is for workers who are not already members to join a union and support our application for collective negotiation rights and recognition at the site.”

Mr Harkin added: “We are in full agreement with the criticism of this unjust and unnecessary decision levelled by Unite.

"It's bad news for Derry too - and we urge the company to reconsider this drastic decision.”

In April, Seagate revealed details of a $300m (£241m) settlement with US authorities for shipping over $1.1bn worth of hard disk drives to China’s Huawei in violation of US export control laws.

Quarterly payments of $15m will be made over the course of five years, starting in the fiscal second quarter 2024.

At the end of March, Dave Mosley, who is Seagate’s chief executive officer, said there had been “weaker than expected nearline demand among a few large customers late in the quarter” and revenue had come in “at the low-end of our guidance range”, making “a severe impact on our reported margins and profitability.

“Looking ahead, we now expect demand recovery to begin towards the end of the calendar year,” he said.

But he added that “in response to this dynamic environment, we are taking aggressive actions to lower our cost structure while still positioning Seagate to thrive over the long-term and sustain our technology leadership”.

On April 20, the company committed to a restructuring plan.

The plan is intended to “align the company’s operational needs with the near-term demand environment while continuing to support the long-term business strategy”.

Seagate said the plan is expected to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $150m, that are “primarily cash-based and consist of employee severance and other one-time termination benefits”.

“The company expects to realize run-rate savings of approximately $200m on an annualized basis starting in the fiscal first quarter 2024,” it said.

Entirely separate from this issue, tensions have been rising between management and staff at the Springtown factory in recent months over plans to unionise the workforce.

A Facebook page was set up where updates have been shared in relation to the dispute.

A letter was sent to staff this week asking them if they “do not” want Unite to represent them in terms of collective bargaining on pay, hours of work and holidays, with no option to say they do want representation.

Previously, in an employee briefing letter, Seagate outlined what will happen if Unite the union ‘gets in’ to the factory.

The letter warned staff that “union activists might apply peer pressure for you to join” and that subscription fees could cost £200 a year.

If Unite is recognised at Springtown, the letter reads, it would lead to collective bargaining and Unite could “ask or make demands” about pay, hours of work and holidays.

Staff were advised that under the law, Seagate is not obliged to reach an agreement or accept demands.

The letter went on to advise staff that collective bargaining can absorb time and resources.

“It may create uncertainty, hinder our performance, increase inefficiency and introduce division and tension.

“This could restrict our flexibility to deal with your issues, customer needs, and competitive pressures.”

A spokesperson for Seagate said that, as noted in its FY23 Q3 Earnings press release on April 20, 2023, the company announced a restructuring programme to reduce its cost structure in response to changes in macroeconomic and business conditions.

“These actions include a global workforce reduction, which is one of the most difficult decisions a leadership team undertakes. Our goal is to take these next steps in a thoughtful manner and work collectively with employees,” a spokesperson added.

“Seagate has over 30 years of investment and partnership in NI, establishing the facility as a world leading resource in nano-manufacturing and technology research.

"The team continues to play a significant role as we invest in mass capacity data solutions driving our future growth".