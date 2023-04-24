Over 1000 new jobs to be created in £3 billion investment in NI electricity network

NIE Networks has announced a £3 billion investment in the electricity network, which is expected to create over 1000 new jobs over the next 10 years.

The investment is to facilitate Northern Ireland’s net zero carbon future. It is anticipated that it will result in an increase in network charges of around £10 per year for the average domestic customer.

According to NIE Networks, the investment will not only deliver an electricity network fit to facilitate net zero, but will create opportunities for skilled employment.

It has said it will provide training and long-term careers through apprenticeship opportunities, as well as encouraging talent that has moved away to return to Northern Ireland through the offer of skilled and competitive jobs.

NIE Networks Managing Director, Derek Hynes said: “We believe that we will need to create 1,000 new jobs, including 400 apprenticeships in NIE Networks and up to 500 new jobs in our contractors and support partners, between now and 2030.

“This level of investment will also attract additional inward investment into Northern Ireland, alongside encouraging new businesses to come here and existing businesses to grow.”

NIE Managing Director, Derek Hynes.

At a recent business briefing, stakeholders heard that this is the minimum level of investment required in the electricity network to meet Northern Ireland’s climate change commitments.

Mr Hynes said: “A significant step change is needed in the level of investment required during the next 10 years and beyond to facilitate the scale of decarbonisation mandated in the Northern Ireland climate change legislation.

“These are investments that will provide increased network capacity to enable our customers to connect to low carbon technologies such as electric vehicles, solar panels and heat pumps,” he added.

“We will also need to invest to provide the network capacity needed to meet government targets for a greater proportion of electricity to consistently and reliably come from renewable sources.”

Details of the investment are set out in NIE Networks Business Plan, which has been finalised following a consultation period last year.

“We have listened extensively to our customers and stakeholders in shaping and refining our Business Plan,” Mr Hynes said.

“They have clearly told us to ensure that the network has sufficient capacity to allow for greater electrification, is reliable enough to maintain confidence that homes and businesses will have electricity when they need it, and to make sure that all new and existing customers can get the connections they need to the network quickly and cost effectively.”

NIE Networks’ proposed plan is intended to deliver a huge impact for its 910,000 customers across Northern Ireland.

Mr Hynes explained: “Our plan is designed to improve reliability, support the most vulnerable, cut carbon, as well as creating hundreds of jobs and supply chain opportunities across Northern Ireland.

“But it is important we are transparent with our customers and this investment requires an anticipated increase in network charges of around £10.00 per year for the average domestic customer. It is critical though that we invest now to avoid higher costs in the future.”

NIE Networks’ Business Plan – ‘A Future Network for All’ – was submitted in March 2023 to the Utility Regulator, who will assess the plan and publish a draft determination for public consultation in November 2023. The Regulator is then anticipated to publish a final determination and proposals on licence modifications in October 2024.