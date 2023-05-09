Over £1.2 million lost to scammers in NI over last two months

PSNI figures have shown that over £1.2 million has been lost to investment scams in the last two months.

In March, the PSNI reported that scams cost victims to £612,000. During the month of April, losses were close to around £690,000.

Chair of ScamwiseNI Partnership, Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “Behind each loss, no matter the amount, is someone or a business owner who has been taken advantage of in the most despicable and callous way. For some, the impact is devastating.”

Chief Superintendent Pollock said many scams have common features, and these are the ones the public should watch out for:

Popular scams include offers of investment opportunities that seem too good to miss. Many involve cryptocurrency in some form.

Most start with a small investment initially, before snowballing into thousands.

Many scams that are popular now are committed at distance. Criminals exploit communication networks through phones, social media, emails or text messages

Chief Superintendent Pollock said: “Due to the advances in technology, criminals can now access people's banking and personal data.

“Anyone can be targeted by a scam, and criminals will constantly change how they present their scam to lure people in,” he added.

“We know, however, what all scammers aim to do is access personal and financial details.

“The end goal is to get your personal details, such as your name, address, date of birth and who you bank with for your loss and their gain.

“This can then be used to commit a more sophisticated scam where the losses can be substantial."

The PSNI have said the best way to stop scammers is to apply these five important rules.

They advise that the public should never click on links in text messages from someone you do not know, and that you should never call or text suspicious numbers back.

They say you should never transfer money to someone you do not know or have not met, and that you should always delete texts requesting personal or financial information or bank account details

If you are suspicious that a text is a scam, you can forward it to 7726 – the free scam reporting service.

If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to police online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call on 101, to your bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.