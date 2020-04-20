Over 1,600 businesses apply for coronavirus grants despite website crashing

More than 1,600 firms applied online for grants of £25,000 from the Executive yesterday despite a glitch which caused the application form to crash less than half an hour after going live.

The Executive's grant for retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism was one of two crucial business support schemes which opened yesterday, along with the UK Government's job retention scheme, in which an employee's wages are paid by the State, up to a maximum of £2,500 per month.

The scheme has been extended to cover employee wages until the end of June.

According to HMRC, which is running the scheme, employers claimed for 67,000 jobs in its first 30 minutes.

Businesses in Northern Ireland that pay rates on a property with a rateable value between £15,001 and £51,000 can apply for the £25,000 grants, with applications to take up to 15 working days to process. It closes for applications on May 20.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds urged all eligible firms to apply.

She said: "I assure businesses that as soon as applications have been verified, the grant will be paid - we will not be waiting until the end of the application process before starting to process payments."

But business owners and groups were exasperated yesterday by the crashing of the grant application form, although the problem was resolved by around 11am.

A spokeswoman for Land and Property Services, part of the Department of Finance, said that by 5pm more than 1,600 businesses had submitted applications through the portal.

However, the application process is open at all times.

The spokeswoman said: "The £25k grant web portal experienced technical difficulties which resulted in it being unavailable for less than an hour. As soon as this happened the necessary steps were taken to quickly resolve the issue.

"The web portal was tested prior to launch and the unavailability was not related to the volume of people trying to access the site. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. The downtime will not delay the processing of any payments."

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill, who represents thousands of pub owners likely to have been logging on to use the system yesterday, said: "We were told the system was being tested, hence delayed to April 20. There is no excuse for the £25k grant portal to fail as soon as it was switched on."

Meanwhile, the UK Government's job retention scheme was opened for applications. Under the scheme, an employer can claim for 80% of employees' wages plus any employer National Insurance and pension contributions, if they have been temporarily laid off.

Ian Henry, the president of the NI Chamber of Commerce, said: "The opening of the job retention scheme is an important milestone for businesses, providing many with the support they need to protect livelihoods as lockdown continues."

Ken Sharpe, owner of the Salty Dog Hotel and Boat House restaurant in Bangor, said he had found the jobs retention scheme application straightforward, but was frustrated when the website crashed. But Colum McLornan, the co-owner of the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle, said both online applications had been "very easy to use, informative and all went through fine."

"Assuming the government pays to the timescale they said, I think they have done an excellent job in a short timeframe to get the furlough scheme all up and running and working," he said.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Our unprecedented job retention scheme will protect millions of jobs across the country and is now up and running."