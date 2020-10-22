Over 70,000 in NI on furlough at end of August, HMRC reveals

There were 70,500 jobs enrolled on the furlough scheme in Northern Ireland at the end of August, HMRC has said.

In its latest update on furlough - also known as the coronavirus job retention scheme - the government body said the scheme’s uptake in Northern Ireland was down nearly 40% from 111,800 three months earlier.

And of the 70,500, at 46,700 the majority were on full-furlough with the remainder on a flexible arrangement, as they were able to work some hours for their employer.

The CJRS was developed by the UK government to preserve jobs by shouldering the bill for up to 80% of wages where employees were unable to work because of lockdown and the ensuing economic downturn.

However, the level of support has been tapered off and will be replaced by the job support scheme at the start of next month - bringing a much lower level of subsidy.

Dr Lisa Wilson, a senior economist at the Nevin Economic Research Institute, said male and females in Northern Ireland accounted for more or less equal shares of the numbers on furlough.

She tweeted: “This compares to all other regions of the UK (except West Midlands) where females comprised a greater share of those on furlough.”

In the West Midlands, there were 137,300 women on furlough and 141,100 men.

HMRC said that across the UK as a whole, arts, entertainment and recreation accounted for one third of those furloughed, followed by accommodation and food services sector at 27%.

“In all, 50% of employers in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector were using the furlough scheme at the end of July as were 45% of employers in accommodation and food services,” HMRC said.

There were 1.6 million women furloughed across the UK at the end of August, compared with 1.5 million men.

The numbers were down almost equal levels on the end of July.

On Thursday, the chancellor announced billions of pounds of extra help for firms and workers hit by coronavirus restrictions.

The package, announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, includes making the Job Support Scheme, which replaces the current furlough system, more generous.

Grants will be made available for businesses forced to close in England. Northern Ireland will receive funding as a consequence of the announcement.

In a move which could be worth more than £1billion, these grants will also be available retrospectively for areas which have already been subject to restrictions.

Around 150,000 business in England could be eligible, the Treasury said.