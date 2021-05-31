Overhauled M&S store set to create 30 new jobs

Joy: M&S Lisburn store manager JP McShane is excited about the changes

Marks & Spencer has invested in its Sprucefield Shopping Complex store, creating 30 new jobs.

M&S Lisburn is the second store in Northern Ireland to receive the retailer’s “renewal programme”, which gives way to a bigger foodhall and a wider selection of goods including a Mai Sushi counter, a rotisserie chicken station, a larger grocery and frozen department as well as interactive elements.

A new bakery will also feature alongside a new wine shop.

JP McShane, M&S Lisburn Store Manager, who has worked for the retailer for 25 years, said: “For the last few months we have been busy making our Foodhall bigger, better and fresher and I’m extremely proud to finally unveil the finished result to our customers.

“There’s so much more to see in-store – a new cheese barge showcases our best cheese selection ever, handpicked from Europe’s best cheesemakers, and our ‘Fill Your Own’ selection reduces packaging and food waste by giving customers the option to fill their own containers and stock up on M&S quality essentials like pasta, rice, cereal and even frozen fruits and pastries."

He said new lines from local producers will also be stocked including Finnebrogue Artisan vegan foods.

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Nicholas Trimble said: “M&S is an important and major contributor to our local economy, and more importantly, this renewal programme has created 30 new jobs for the community.”

The investment comes after M&S revealed it has incurred costs of up to £33m due to the "enduring” impact of Brexit on its island of Ireland business.

In line with the loss it also announced a group-wide £201.2m pre-tax loss.

The company, which has 21 stores in Northern Ireland, said it’s having to

find solutions to stabilise its business on both sides of the border.

And one answer could involve sourcing more products locally, which could be good news for suppliers in NI.

Last month M&S described NI as one of its bigger supply regions. And it said said there would be no immediate respite from the “challenging” effect of the Brexit deal on the supply of fresh and chilled product into the EU.