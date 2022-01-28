Own your own island on Strangford Lough for £600k

Radio personality Kirsty Young and her husband Nick have bought Inchconnachan Island on Loch Lomond for a reported £1.5m, and actor Johnny Depp owns Little Hall's Pond Cay in the Bahamas.

And if you fancy jumping on the celebrity trend of owning your own island, you can for £600,000 after Gores Island on Strangford Lough landed on the market.

It could also tempt Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews after the celebrity pair toyed with the idea of buying Ireland’s Eye, off the coast of Howth in Co Dublin, last year.

The 60-acre getaway of Gores Island is north of Downpatrick and connected to Castle Island by a raised causeway, which can be used at low tide.

Estate agents Fitzpatricks in Downpatrick are selling a majority share in the island as agricultural land. A small part of the island is under separate ownership and is not part of the sale.

According to Fitzpatricks, “this is an opportunity to acquire a majority share of the beautiful Gores Island set in the stunning Strangford Lough, comprising just over 60 acres”.

The estate agent described the island as “perfect for grazing or woodland projects” and just a short distance on the water from Quoile Yacht Club.

The club holds an annual Gores Island Race, in which competitors race around the island. Salt Island is at its north-east and Castle Island on south west.

Gores Island hasn’t been inhabited since the early 20th century but is understood to have been used as a summer camp venue in the 1940s and 1950s.