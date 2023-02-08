Owner of ex-George Best hotel welcomes competition as ‘great news’ for city centre

The head of the property group which bought the building linked with a George Best-themed hotel has welcomed plans for another venue nearby.

The Martin Property Group announced in December that it had paid an undisclosed sum for the listed Scottish Mutual Building on Donegall Square South, revealing plans to turn it into a boutique hotel.

Now a new project by Press Up Group in Dublin has been announced for another boutique hotel, to be named The Dean, close by on Bedford Street. It will be located in a building which houses Harlem Cafe and used to be the home of restaurant Deanes Deli.

The Scottish Mutual Building won planning permission three years ago for conversion into a 63-bedroomed hotel following an application from Signature Living in Liverpool.

That business later went into administration, resulting in it being put on the market by administrators Kroll.

Paul Martin, group director of the Martin Property Group, welcomed the prospect of another hotel in close proximity to its own. Hastings Hotels’ Grand Central is also located in the area.

Mr Martin described Press Up’s project as “great news for both the city as well as the local hotel and leisure market”.

“Bedford Street is being transformed. Along with our plans for the Scottish Mutual Building, it will further cement this micro-location as a hub for high quality hotel accommodation and as such will create new demand.”

As it announced the purchase of the Scottish Mutual Building, the Martin Property Group said it would make a “significant investment in the restoration, preservation and enhancement of the building’s original features and the creation of a world class hotel”.

Janice Gault, the chief executive of the NI Hotels Federation, said there would be more than 1,000 hotel rooms in the city centre if both the Dean and the Martin Property Group project go ahead.

“Belfast has been the focus of considerable hotel expansion and remains an attractive prospect for investors,” Ms Gault said.

“In recent times, the majority of projects have been funded by those already in the hotel market, with a real concentration of projects in Belfast city centre.

“The Linen Quarter has experienced considerable regeneration with the opening of the Grand Central and The Maldron Belfast City, as well as the refurbishment of The Clayton and the expansion of Ten Square.

“The quarter sees itself becoming a vibrant tourism and hospitality hub, offering a diverse range of accommodation, food and beverage options.”

But Green Party councillor Brian Smyth said he was concerned that development in Belfast was focusing too much on hotels and student housing.

“We need to reimagine the city. That includes city centre living, mixed housing, including social housing, with a focus on intergenerational living, everything from students and professionals to the elderly.

“There is also a desperate need for real quality green space in a city centre that is largely grey and concrete."

The Martin Property Group owns assets include Danesfort building in Stranmillis, where it is spending £15m on refurbishment. It also owns Ross’s Court and Marlborough House on Victoria Street, as well as Londonderry’s Richmond Shopping Centre.

It has also snapped up prominent assets in England. In August last year it bought Grosvenor Shopping Centre in Chester, followed by the city’s former Debenhams store on Eastgate Street.