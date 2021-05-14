Owner of on-the-market Tyrone golf range determined to drive a hard bargain

A “busy” 15-bay golf driving range in Co Tyrone has been put up for sale by its owner.

Professional golfer Barry Hamill’s Golf Academy, outside Dungannon, is seeking a buyer to take over what is described as a “thriving business” with “huge potential for further growth”.

Established in 2001, the site, which is listed by Tom Henry and Co Estate Agents, covers nine acres and features an automated ball dispenser, car parking and toilet facilities.

Mr Hamill said the reopening of the range after the easing of lockdown restrictions had seen demand soar.

He added: “When golf courses closed, we closed. When we reopened, demand was absolutely mad. They are coming from as far afield as Belfast.”

He said his loyal customer base included up to 1,600 members of neighbouring golf clubs, as well as a growing number of new customers.

“Golf has become so popular, and that has been really good for the business. The popularity of golf has soared, especially among younger people, and that all kicked off when Tiger Woods came on the scene. Its popularity is still growing.

“Before that, it was always a hard task to get younger players, but he did a lot for golfing.”

The site sits in the centre of mid-Ulster, with the nearest competitor driving range at least 30 minutes away.

“There could be anywhere between 10 and 15 golf clubs beside us, and we benefit from all those members,” Mr Hamill said.

He would not reveal his asking price but said he had invested a lot of money in the site on Mulnagore Road over the years.

“It’s ready to move into. All the new buyer has to do is avail of the customers that have been loyal to me for 20 years, as well as fresh ones that are coming in," he said.

“The drainage is all done and nets are all complete. We’ve spent a large amount of money on it.”

He described the opportunity to purchase the business as “unique”, and said he would agree a handover period post-sale to “guarantee a smooth transition”.

“This is a unique business because there are very few driving ranges around Northern Ireland. I know of two that have closed down recently in Carryduff and Craigavon, and I’m finding we are getting the extra business from that,” he added.

The golf pro said he was selling up to focus on “other commitments”, and that a deal would only be completed if a potential buyer offered the right price.

“If we’re not happy with the figures, we’ll not be going anywhere,” he continued.

“There are exciting times for me ahead, new horizons, so there is no real sadness selling up.

"This was never a hard business to do. We’ve been extremely successful from the very first day we opened. There was a demand in this area for a golf driving range. There still is.

“There are many opportunities for expansion here. You could extend the range, add a putting green and more. I have it in very good shape. It’s a business where I, as a golf professional, would want to come and practise.”