Owners of Bangor’s The Salty Dog announce departure with new family set to take over

The owners of a well known Co Down restaurant have announced they will depart the business with a new family set to take over.

The Sharp family who own the much loved Bangor hotel and restaurant The Salty Dog took to social media to share the news on Wednesday.

“The Sharp family are sad to say that they are leaving The Salty Dog Hotel & Bistro” they said in a post on the hotel’s Twitter account.

“We are pleased to be handing it over to the Fusco family to add to their other businesses in Bangor and look forward to seeing what unique stamp they can bring to Bangor’s only seafront hotel.”

The Salty Dog was taken over by Glasgow-born businessman Ken Sharp in 2012 who helped transform it to be become renowned as one of Bangor's most popular spots, with special acclaim for its pet-friendly bistro.

He previously worked for the royal family at Buckingham Palace for three years and has experience working in and managing hotels and restaurants across the world before moving to Northern Ireland over 15 years ago.

Ken Sharp of The Salty Dog (Photo by Liam McBurney)

No further information about when the transfer will take place or why the Sharp family are departing was available.

In 2017, the critically-acclaimed restaurant made headlines following an endorsement from movie star Sienna Miller.

The actress raved about the delicious Scotch eggs she enjoyed at the eatery during her stay in Northern Ireland to film a movie.

The Sharp’s announcement they would be moving on from ownership of the hotel was greeted with kind words on social media.

The Alliance Party’s Andrew Muir said: “Best of luck in the time ahead and thank you for the hospitality, advocacy and playing a key role in shaping future of Bangor over the years.”

While another user wrote: “Had a wonderful stay here with our pooch a couple of years back. Could recommend highly enough. Best of luck with whatever is next for you folks.”