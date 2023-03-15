Owners of News Letter acquire FarmWeek from The Irish News

Farm Week has been purchased by the owners of the News Letter.

The Irish News Group has sold its weekly FarmWeek newspaper to National World Publishing Ltd - the owners of the News Letter.

FarmWeek was acquired by the Irish News in July 2006 and relocated from Portadown to Donegall Street in Belfast.

Dominic Fitzpatrick from The Irish News Group said: “FarmWeek has been at the heart of the farming industry in Northern Ireland since 1961, and the new owners have a strong personal connection with the farming community and industry here.

“We are confident this move will provide the right focus for the future of the publication.

“This decision is part of a wider transformation strategy for our media business.

"We remain committed to growth and investment in a way that focuses on the ambitions of the collective group companies.”

David Montgomery, National World Publishing Limited, said his company is pleased to add FarmWeek to its portfolio.

National World own more than 100 titles including Farming Life and various weekly newspapers.

“We are grateful to the Irish News which has been a strong custodian of FarmWeek and we look forward to maintaining and developing the high standard of farming coverage established under its ownership during the last 17 years,” he added.

FarmWeek is published each Thursday.

According to its website, it sells more papers today than it did 10 years ago – “a claim very few newspapers can make.”