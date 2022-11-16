Pace of growth slows down for Ireland companies as costs go up: report

The pace of growth at companies on the island of Ireland is beginning to slow down as rising costs take their toll, a report said today.

The business monitor for quarter three from cross-border body InterTradeIreland said firms were still expanding but at a flatter rate as uncertainty mounts around them.

Martin Robinson, director of strategy at InterTradeIreland, said: "There is a great deal of uncertainty in the wider economy – with rising inflation, interest rates and a volatile energy market.

"The road ahead looks to have a number of caution signs for business."

And while most firms were in a stable position, just one-third described themselves as in growth mode, compared to 41% in the same period last year.

Energy and other rising overheads were the overwhelming concerns for SMEs, and particularly those in manufacturing.

And around 20% of firms expect sales to fall in the next six months – rising to 41% for companies in hospitality.

Mr Robinson said: "Our data shows us that 90% of firms have experienced a significant increase in their energy costs, and that is feeding through to nearly half experiencing a large increase in supplier costs, while 44% have experienced a substantial increase in transport costs."

But Brexit was becoming less of a difficulty for people, with just 27% reporting it as an issue in the third quarter, compared to 35% of firms in the previous quarter.

“Half of firms report that they have adapted in full or to a large extent to the changes brought about by Brexit,” he said.

However, nearly three-quarters of firms had passed on price rises to customers in the last few months.

Mr Robinson said: "We know that businesses that trade cross-border, tend to be more robust.

"However, businesses across the island are operating against a difficult backdrop and their resilience continues to be tested.

"There are a number of supports out there for firms, including from InterTradeIreland.

"We will continue to collaborate with partners and actively review our range of programmes to ensure we can help firms in the current challenging economic landscape.”