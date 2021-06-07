Pandemic ‘has exposed inequalities in economy’

UK trade union GMB has said a “cliff edge” close to the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) will exacerbate inequality for lower-paid workers hardest-hit in the pandemic.

GMB was responding to think-tank Resolution Foundation’s Low Pay Britain report, which shows low-paid workers have been worst affected in the last year.

Lower-paid workers in many of the sectors hardest-hit by the Covid crisis, such as hospitality, have had to get by on 80% of their usual wage.

And while hospitality has reopened around the UK, not all workers have returned to their jobs as venues are not yet operating at full capacity due to the continued requirement for social distancing.

According to the latest HMRC figures on the CJRS, there were 90,000 furloughed jobs in Northern Ireland at the end of April, a fall from 102,200 at the end of March.

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary, said: "The pandemic has exposed the deep inequalities in the UK economy after a decade of politically driven austerity.

“It’s just wrong that carers are paid less than £10 an hour, and millions in the so-called gig economy don’t even have basic employment rights, never mind decent pay.

“A furlough cliff-edge will also exacerbate pay inequality, increase unemployment, and damage the credibility of the Government’s ‘levelling-up’ agenda - killing off a recovery before the country gets back on its feet.

“The scale of the challenge is enormous but it’s one we must rise to meet. We need proper value for our key workers, stronger and better rights at work, and a proper industrial plan for jobs and investment in our forgotten communities.

“GMB will certainly be organising and campaigning to achieve this.”

The CJRS has been extended several times by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in response to worsening rates of infection of Covid-19 and further restrictions.

However, it is due to close at the end of September, with employers required to contribute 10% of wages from July, and 20% from August and September.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has called for the scheme to be extended for the aerospace industry, which is likely to face a longer road to recovery than other sectors.

Last week Thompson Aero Seating in Portadown announced it was making 180 staff redundant because of the slump in the sector.